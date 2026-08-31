‘Some Members On Our Campaign Council Were Put There As Act Of Patronage’ – APC Chieftain, Obon

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Cletus Obon, has claimed that some members of the party’s 2027 presidential campaign council were included as an act of patronage and have no business being there.

Naija News reports that Obon made this known while speaking during an interview on Arise Television.

Obon admitted that the party may not have made the best decisions in assembling the campaign team, stressing that strategic errors were evident in the list.

According to him, many individuals included in the council lack the necessary qualifications or relevance to the campaign’s objectives.

He said, “As an APC member, I can say we may not have made our best choices in the general composition of the campaign list. We may be reserving our best for the worst; there are strategic errors in the list. Most members of the campaign council have no business being there; some of them were put there as an act of patronage.”

Meanwhile, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned from the APC.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated August 31, 2026, addressed and electronically transmitted to the APC Chairman of Ward 4 in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In the letter, Sylva accused the ruling party of abandoning the ideals on which it was founded, saying he could no longer remain in the party.

He also described the APC as a floundering ship whose fate appears irredeemable by the load of its iniquities.

Copies of the resignation letter were also sent to the National Chairman of the APC, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Bayelsa State Chairman of the party.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State said his decision followed extensive consultations with his family, associates, colleagues and sympathisers.