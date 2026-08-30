Tinubu: Oyo APC Reconciles Aggrieved Assembly Aspirants Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has begun closing ranks with all aggrieved members and party stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development follows a reconciliation meeting with aspirants who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the party’s recent Oyo State House of Assembly primary.

The reconciliation has seen most of the aspirants agree to put their differences aside and work together for the success of the party across the 32 state constituencies in the 2027 elections, Naija News reports.

The development is considered a major step towards restoring unity within the Oyo APC, particularly after protests and grievances reportedly trailed the conduct and outcome of the primary election.

At the end of its reconciliation meetings, the Oyo State APC House of Assembly Reconciliation Committee said substantial progress had been made in addressing the complaints raised by aspirants and other party stakeholders.

The committee, chaired by Alhaji Mufitau Adisa Gbayawu, with Bisoye Fagade as Co-Chairman and Barr. Dr Rotimi Okeowo as Secretary, said it engaged aspirants who purchased nomination forms as well as other members interested in the electoral process.

According to the committee, the discussions were held in the spirit of reconciliation, unity, mutual understanding and the overall interest of the party.

It noted that most of the aspirants showed maturity by placing the collective interest of the APC above their personal ambitions.

“The Committee is pleased to report that the majority of the aspirants who participated in the primary election, including those who purchased nomination forms and those who did not, have demonstrated commendable sportsmanship, maturity and commitment to the unity of the Party,” the communique stated.

Support For Tinubu

The reconciled aspirants also agreed to work with one another and the party leadership towards securing victory for the APC in the 2027 elections. The reconciliation committee disclosed that the aspirants had also pledged their support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

They also agreed to support APC candidates contesting the Senate, House of Representatives and Oyo State House of Assembly elections.

“In furtherance of this commitment, the reconciled aspirants pledged their support for the re-election of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as well as the election of the APC candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and the Oyo State House of Assembly,” the committee said.

The committee commended the aspirants for choosing unity over personal political interests and urged other party members and stakeholders to sustain the reconciliation process.

It warned against actions that could reignite divisions within the party as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

Speaking on the exercise, Gbayawu said members of the committee met individually with the aggrieved aspirants to give them an opportunity to explain their concerns over the primary.

He acknowledged that party members had the right to express dissatisfaction with aspects of the electoral process but stressed that such grievances should eventually give way to the broader interest of the APC.

“During our interaction with the aspirants in their respective areas, they made known their grievances which formed the basis for the protest,” Gbayawu said.

He added that the party leadership recognised the concerns of its members, which informed the decision to establish the reconciliation committees.

“The leadership of the APC respects the rights of not only the aspirants but the members as well, hence the reason for setting up the Reconciliation Committees to pacify those members whose feelings have been injured,” he said.

Gbayawu thanked the aspirants for agreeing to move beyond their individual ambitions and support the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We thank the aggrieved aspirants and members for their resolve to drop their personal ambitions and work for the collective interest of the party in the 2027 election,” he added.

The Oyo State APC Gubernatorial Reconciliation Committee also participated in the peace-building efforts.

Its Co-Chairman, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, appealed to the aspirants to maintain the spirit of unity, saying he understood the frustration that comes with losing an election.

Lanlehin, who drew from his own experience of contesting elections, urged the aspirants to remain committed to the party.

“I have won and lost elections for elective political offices in the past. I know what it takes. I feel your pains, but you have taken the rightful decision to work for the interest of the party,” he said.

His fellow Co-Chairman, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, also commended the aspirants for agreeing to work with the party leadership.

The APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli, welcomed the reconciliation, describing unity among party members as essential to the party’s chances in 2027.

Alli assured party members that he would work with all stakeholders if elected governor of the state on May 29, 2027.

He also promised to implement local government fiscal autonomy in Oyo State.

The reconciliation is coming amid wider efforts by APC leaders to prevent internal disagreements from weakening the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

The reconciliation committee expressed optimism that the renewed cooperation among the aspirants and other stakeholders would strengthen the APC’s chances at the polls.

“Together, with unity of purpose and commitment, we can secure a resounding victory for the APC in Oyo State in 2027,” the committee declared.