Suspected Kidnappers Kill Kano APC Ward Chairman

Suspected kidnappers have killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rantan Ward, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, Garba Buba.

Naija News reports that Buba was reportedly shot when gunmen invaded Rantan community on Sunday night and opened fire on residents.

Another resident, identified as Sulaiman Zunduma, was also killed in the attack.

According to Daily Trust, A resident of the community, Hamza Isah Rantan, confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook on Monday, saying the attackers stormed the community at about 11 pm.

According to him, Buba sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Zunduma, however, reportedly died at the scene after he was shot by the attackers.

Mourning the victims, Hamza described the incident as devastating and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He wrote, “INNALILLAHI WA’INNA ILAIHI RAJI’UN 😭😭

“On Sunday night kidnappers attacked our town, Rantan, where they shot Alhaji Garab Buha, the APC ward chairman in Rantan, who later died in a hospital. They also killed another resident, Sulaiman Zunduma.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcoming and heals the injured.”

The attack occurred hours after the rescue of the Sarkin Noman of Kano State, Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, who was abducted by gunmen in Chiromawa community, Garun Malam Local Government Area of the state.

Five people were reportedly shot and injured during the earlier attack, which occurred at about 11 pm on Saturday.