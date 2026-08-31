Timipre Sylva Dumps APC, Gives Reason

A former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His resignation was contained in a letter dated August 31, 2026, addressed and electronically transmitted to the APC Chairman of Ward 4 in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In the letter, Sylva accused the ruling party of abandoning the ideals on which it was founded, saying he could no longer remain in the party.

He also described the APC as a floundering ship whose fate appears irredeemable by the load of its iniquities.

Naija News reports that copies of the resignation letter were also sent to the National Chairman of the APC, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Bayelsa State Chairman of the party.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State said his decision followed extensive consultations with his family, associates, colleagues and sympathisers.

“Having consulted widely with my family, associates, colleagues and sympathisers, I wish to formally tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with immediate effect,” he stated.

Sylva, who described himself as a founding member of the APC, accused the current leadership of abandoning the ideals that initially attracted him and other Nigerians to the party.

He said their actions have shown that the basic standards of morality and decency have been abandoned by the leaders who now believe that ‘all is fair in politics.’

“As a founding member of the APC, and one who joined other well-meaning Nigerians in building the Party with sweat and money, it is deeply saddening to witness how the ideals we espoused have been so thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted.

“Moreover, I cannot, in all good conscience, continue to belong to a Party whose leaders believe that ‘all is fair in politics,’ and have consistently demonstrated that belief in practice.

“All cannot be fair in any endeavour of life. The demands of basic decency and morality forbid it,” he said.

Sylva alleged that the current APC leadership and the federal government have disappointed a lot of Nigerians.

“The present Government, formed under the banner of the APC we once loved, has disappointed the vast majority of Nigerians. And I can see neither a credible attempt nor any possibility of a revamp.

“I am therefore left with no other choice than to jettison a floundering ship whose fate appears to have been sealed by its irredeemable load of iniquities,” he said.

The former Governor called on Nigerians to vote out the APC in the 2027 elections and free the country from a political stronghold.

“I have no doubt that, in the coming election, Nigerians will vote for Nigeria and free the Country from this stranglehold on our beautiful country,” he stated.

He also accused the EFCC of conducting itself like an arm of the APC rather than an independent institution of state.

Sylva acknowledged that his resignation could expose him and his associates to increased scrutiny or investigation by the anti-graft agencies and other security forces.

“I am deliberately putting the EFCC in copy of this letter because, of late, it has conducted itself more as an organ of the APC than as an institution of State.

“I am fully aware that this action of mine may invite a redoubled witch-hunt against me and my associates, but that is a risk I am willing to take,” he stated.