Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 23rd October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 23rd October, 2026.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, arguing that the sharp fall in the value of the naira has made Nigerians poorer.

Obasanjo said the decision to allow the naira to lose significant value against the dollar had increased the financial hardship facing citizens and contributed to Nigeria’s high poverty levels.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made the remarks on Wednesday at the Financial Times Africa Summit 2026 in London, United Kingdom.

The former president argued that the naira’s fall from about ₦500 to the dollar to around ₦1,500 had reduced Nigerians’ purchasing power and made essential goods more expensive.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has assured members of the coalition working for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election that the arrangement will not affect their parties’ chances in the National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who gave the assurance on Thursday at the inauguration of the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council in Osogbo, said the alliance was strictly about the presidential election.

He also set a target of over 1.5 million votes for the President in the state.

The inauguration drew political leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, the Accord Party and the Peoples Democratic Party, who have come together to back Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Using a football analogy, the governor described the gathering as a team made up of the best political players in the state.

The governor made it clear that the partnership would end with the presidential contest, leaving each party to work for its own candidates in other races.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his comments on the Federal Government’s response to the reported Ebola case in Abuja.

The council insisted that the 10 billion naira approved for emergency preparedness has not been spent.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of failing to account for ₦10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness.

Atiku demanded publication of disbursement amounts, payment dates, contracts, recipients and delivered items, or an explanation if the government had not released the money.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the council’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, accused Atiku of politicising a public health emergency and making unsubstantiated allegations against President Tinubu’s administration.

Alake faulted Atiku’s reported criticism of the Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats.

Alake said Atiku’s statement questioned how the federal government had utilised the ₦10 billion approved for Ebola emergency response in June.

He maintained that it remained untouched, explaining that relevant government agencies had relied on other available resources to carry out surveillance and preparedness activities.

Responding to questions raised by Atiku’s camp about the emergency allocation, Alake said the fund had not been disbursed for expenditure.

Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has warned individuals planning to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general election, threatening that anyone caught attempting to rig the polls would face deadly consequences.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege, who is seeking election as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, gave the warning during a campaign event.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said electoral fraud would amount to an attempt to deny Nigerians their future, adding that voters would not accept any move to manipulate their choices during the election.

He cautioned politicians and other individuals who might consider interfering with the electoral process to stay away from activities capable of undermining the credibility of the polls.

Omo-Agege further issued a direct threat against anyone who attempted to rig the election, saying such a person could be killed at the scene.

He disclosed that the warning was intended to discourage electoral malpractice and send a message to those who might want to interfere with the voting process.

Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Femi Otubanjo, has attributed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to limit his campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections to the challenges associated with old age.

Naija News reports that Otubanjo’s comments come amid discussions over Tinubu’s campaign strategy ahead of the 2027 presidential election and whether he needs to visit all 36 states to canvass for votes.

However, while fielding questions on Arise Morning Show on Thursday, Otubanjo said Tinubu’s excuse of concentrating on the business of governance rather than campaigning across the 36 states is not convincing.

Otubanjo said it was understandable if Tinubu lacked the physical strength to campaign across the country, stressing that the president’s age could affect his ability to undertake extensive campaign activities.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged failure to make the preliminary voters’ register available for public inspection ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Atiku demanded the immediate publication of the register, which contains more than 103 million registered voters, warning that its absence from INEC’s online portal had raised concerns about the credibility of the election.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku questioned why Nigerians could not access the register during the announced inspection period of October 9 to 15.

The former vice president cited Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that INEC was required to display the register at registration areas and online for public scrutiny.

He also questioned reports that the INEC chairman had announced on October 5 that the exercise had already been completed, despite the later announcement of October 9 to 15 as the inspection period.

Atiku demanded an explanation, including the dates and links through which the register was supposedly made available.

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has explained why he avoids showing off his wealth and achievements on social media, saying he does not want young people to feel pressured by his success.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made this known during an interview with Jam FM.

According to the 26-year-old singer, many young people admire him and see him as an example of what they hope to achieve in life.

He noted that his success could make some of them feel they are falling behind if he constantly displays his wealth online.

Rema explained that he is mindful of how people may interpret his lifestyle, especially those who are still working towards their personal and professional goals.

He said he does not want anyone to compare their progress with his or feel the need to achieve success within a particular period.

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has named MD Emmanuel as her favourite child among the members of her son’s team.

Naija News reports that Ogulu made this known during an interview.

When asked to identify her favourite child among the members of Burna Boy’s team, Ogulu explained that a good mother would not openly choose one child over the others.

However, she eventually picked MD Emmanuel, whose real name is Emmanuel Abiola-Jacobs, explaining that she naturally had greater expectations of him because of their long-standing relationship.

She revealed that Emmanuel and Burna Boy had grown up together, worked together and shared many experiences over the years.

FIFA has approved the appointment of a normalisation committee to manage the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) pending fresh elections to its executive committee.

The NFF announced the decision in a statement issued by its Communications Department earlier today, October 22, following approval by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

In a letter signed by FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström and addressed to Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, FIFA said it would appoint members of the committee jointly with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The committee will remain in office until it completes its assigned responsibilities, with 31 May 2027 set as the deadline for the end of its tenure.

FIFA also ruled that members of the committee would not be eligible to contest any position in the forthcoming NFF elections.

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen has dismissed criticism of his recent performances for Galatasaray, insisting that negative comments will not affect his confidence or approach to football.

The Nigeria international responded emphatically on Wednesday night, scoring in Galatasaray’s 4-2 win over his former club, Lille, before being named Man of the Match.

Osimhen had faced scrutiny following Galatasaray’s previous two outings, which included a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona and a narrow 1-0 win over Gençlerbirliği.

However, the 27-year-old striker delivered an impressive performance against Lille, helping the Turkish champions secure a convincing win.

Speaking to the media after the match, Osimhen said he was accustomed to overcoming challenges and remained confident in his abilities despite the criticism.