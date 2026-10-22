We Will Kill The Person Instantly – Omo-Agege Warns 2027 Election Riggers

Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has warned individuals planning to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general election, threatening that anyone caught attempting to rig the polls would face deadly consequences.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege, who is seeking election as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, gave the warning during a campaign event.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said electoral fraud would amount to an attempt to deny Nigerians their future, adding that voters would not accept any move to manipulate their choices during the election.

He cautioned politicians and other individuals who might consider interfering with the electoral process to stay away from activities capable of undermining the credibility of the polls.

Omo-Agege further issued a direct threat against anyone who attempted to rig the election, saying such a person could be killed at the scene.

He disclosed that the warning was intended to discourage electoral malpractice and send a message to those who might want to interfere with the voting process.

He said: “It’s rig and die. I want to make this statement clear: Anybody who attempts to rig this 2027 election, we will k!ll the person there instantly. If you don’t value your life, come and rig the election.”