‘We Vote For You And Support Your Vote’ – Omo-Agege Assures Peter Obi

Former Deputy President of the Ninth Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said worsening living conditions in Delta State could further strengthen support for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege identified poor electricity supply, unemployment and inadequate healthcare as some of the challenges confronting residents, saying the conditions that influenced Obi’s support in the state during the 2023 presidential election had deteriorated.

He spoke on Thursday at the inauguration and opening of the NDC campaign secretariat in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Obi; the party’s governorship candidate, Chris Iyovwaye; and other party members and supporters attended the event.

Omo-Agege said the party was prepared not only to support Obi at the polls but also to ensure that votes cast for him were protected.

He said, “Today, the things, the circumstances that threw up that vote have actually gotten worse. Our people no longer have power. Our people no longer have jobs. Our people no longer have hospitals to meet their medical needs.

“For that reason, we have resolved, Your Excellency, that not only are we going to stand to vote for you, but we are also going to stand to protect your vote.

“We are going to take the three Senate seats. We are going to take the three-over-three, and we are also going to win the majority of the House of Representatives seats on that day.

“We have equally resolved, despite what you may hear out there, to make Deacon Chris Iyovwaye our next governor of Delta State.”

Speaking at the event, Obi promised that an NDC administration would prioritise transparency, healthcare, infrastructure and development of the Niger Delta if elected in 2027.

He said Nigerians would be able to track how public resources were being utilised under his administration.

“We are going to be transparent. We will tell you where everything is going to,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also criticised the state of infrastructure in the Niger Delta, citing the East-West Road as an example.

According to him, the region had contributed substantially to Nigeria’s wealth without receiving a corresponding level of development.

“One thing I can assure the Niger Delta is that the days when you do not see the impact of your wealth are gone,” Obi said.

On healthcare, Obi promised to improve medical facilities and reduce the need for Nigerians to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“We want you to visit the hospitals here so we can fix it. We will make it work,” he said.

The NDC governorship candidate, Iyovwaye, said residents faced poor roads, insecurity, and unemployment.

“There is no road, there is no security, there are no jobs, and everything is out of place, yet they said they want to continue in power. Will you allow them?” he asked.

Iyovwaye urged party supporters to take the 2027 election seriously, arguing that the country could not continue on its current path.

“We cannot leave this country the way it is. 2027 is our year, and that is the year God has ordained for our turnaround,” he said.

Also speaking, the NDC House of Representatives candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Dr Obiuwevbi Ominimini, questioned the impact of government revenue on ordinary Nigerians.

Ominimini noted that Nigeria generated substantial revenue, with funds shared among the Federal Government and states through the revenue allocation system.

“Today, Nigeria as a country is very rich. Nigeria has a lot of money. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission shares revenue every four weeks.

“Some of this money goes to the Federal Government, while some goes to the state governments. But where is the development? Do you feel the impact?” he asked.

He also expressed concern about the state of roads and education, saying many parents struggled to afford to educate their children.