 Skip to content
News

Whoever Rigs Election Will Be Jailed – Peter Obi Vows

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Former Governor, Peter Obi
Former Governor, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, vowed to prosecute and jail anyone found guilty of rigging elections if he becomes Nigeria’s president in 2027.
  • Peter Obi, speaking in a Thursday interview with Arise News, said his administration would show zero tolerance for electoral malpractice, even if it involves only one vote.
  • Peter Obi promised no political party would be harassed and said he would involve opposition parties in major state decisions, including foreign trips and consultations.

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to prosecute and jail anyone found guilty of rigging elections if he becomes president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi made the statement during an interview with Arise News on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration would have zero tolerance for electoral malpractice, regardless of the number of votes involved in the alleged manipulation.

He said anyone who interferes with the outcome of an election, including through the manipulation of even a single vote, would face legal consequences under his government.

He said: “I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again: if I am the serving president of this country, whoever rig elections will be in jail. Even for one vote, you will be in jail. No political party will be harassed; we will support them.

“We will be working with opposition political parties if there’s a matter of state where we have to take a decision, especially in a situation like we find ourselves now. We will invite all opposition. It’s a country, everyone is involved, and I want to involve everybody.

“I will make sure that even if I have to take foreign trips, opposition members will be involved in decisions, because it’s important. It’s our country. For our children, we must build a stable, united, and secure country.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.