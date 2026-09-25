Whoever Rigs Election Will Be Jailed – Peter Obi Vows

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to prosecute and jail anyone found guilty of rigging elections if he becomes president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi made the statement during an interview with Arise News on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration would have zero tolerance for electoral malpractice, regardless of the number of votes involved in the alleged manipulation.

He said anyone who interferes with the outcome of an election, including through the manipulation of even a single vote, would face legal consequences under his government.

He said: “I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again: if I am the serving president of this country, whoever rig elections will be in jail. Even for one vote, you will be in jail. No political party will be harassed; we will support them.

“We will be working with opposition political parties if there’s a matter of state where we have to take a decision, especially in a situation like we find ourselves now. We will invite all opposition. It’s a country, everyone is involved, and I want to involve everybody.

“I will make sure that even if I have to take foreign trips, opposition members will be involved in decisions, because it’s important. It’s our country. For our children, we must build a stable, united, and secure country.”