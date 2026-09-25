OK Movement Campaign Council Was Created Without My Approval – Peter Obi Backs Dickson

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged support groups not to take over the party’s role.

Naija News reports that Obi said this during an interview on Arise News while reacting to the spat between the NDC national leader, Seriake Dickson, and the OK Movement.

He backed Dickson’s position, stressing that the NDC remained the political party to which they all belonged, while the OK Movement, Obedient group, Kwankwasiyya and other support groups should focus on supporting the party rather than assuming the role of a political party.

“I agree entirely with the position of the leader. The OK Movement, Obedient group, Kwankwasiyya, and other supporting groups are supporting groups. They must play their role as supporting groups supporting the party. They should not play the role of a party.

“NDC is the political party we all belong to. Where we find a situation where one of the supporting groups is forming a presidential campaign council, it shouldn’t be,” he said.

The presidential candidate also disowned the presidential campaign council reportedly created by the OK Movement, saying it was established without his knowledge or approval and was therefore wrong.

“The campaign council of the OK movement was not created with my knowledge or approval. Not at all. I state it here: it is wrong. Your support group is supporting Obi and Kwankwaso, so whatever you do must have express approval from both of us. At times, in doing these things, some people who are supposed to manage it act contrary to directives.

“I was not aware, and that’s why I’m disapproving it here,” he said