‘As President I Will Go To Agbor, Warri For Holidays Not France’ – Peter Obi Throws Jabs At Tinubu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s extended stay abroad, saying Nigerian leaders should stay more connected to the country and its challenges.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking on Thursday in Asaba, Delta State, during the inauguration of the NDC secretariat in the state, promised to spend his holidays in Nigeria if elected president of Nigeria.

Peter Obi also promised to prioritise developing Nigeria’s healthcare system and ensure political leaders use local medical facilities instead of travelling abroad for vacations.

He said, “We will ensure that those of them who are in power must seek medical care here. Anybody that will go abroad will be for referral.

“Today, our President is in France. He went for three weeks and he has spent more than three weeks.

“As President of Nigeria, all my holidays will be in Nigeria. I will go to Agbor for holiday; I will go to Warri for holidays, not France.”

Speaking further, Peter Obi lamented the neglect of the Niger Delta despite the region’s contribution to the nation’s economy.

The former Governor of Anambra State promised that the NDC administration, if elected, would change the situation through transparent management of public resources.

He added, “One thing that I can assure you is that the days you don’t see the impact of your wealth is gone. Niger Delta must see the impact of the wealth it is creating for the nation.

“You cannot pass anywhere in the Niger Delta, yet they are producing the wealth the country shares every month.

“We will ensure that this will change and it will change by the way we manage the resources; it will change because we are going to be transparent. We will tell you where every penny is going to.”