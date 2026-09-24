How Tinubu Made Sure Most Wanted Terrorist Was Captured Without Gunshot – FG

The Federal Government has revealed that one of the most wanted terrorist, Mamuda and his Chief of Staff are currently in court following their recent capture.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this during a ministerial briefing on preparation for Nigeria’s 66th independence celebration,

The minister said the country’s security situation has improved under Tinubu’s administration.

He explained that that intelligence coordination among security agencies under President Bola Tinubu led to the capture of the terrorists without any gunshot.

According to Idris: “Let me also say that during the time of Tinubu, we have seen greater coordination between security agencies and this has led to the capture of one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, the so-called Mamuda and his Chief of Staff. Today, Mamuda and his Chief of Staff are having their day in court.

“Now these are people that nations like the United States have placed bounty’s on their heads to capture them and today they are in our custody. They were captured without one shot fired and this is an indication of the kind of coordination and collaboration happening between the Armed Forces and Intelligence agencies to greater efficiencies in terms of confronting this criminal element.”

According to the minister, though the Tinubu’s administration has not resolved the security situation in Nigeria since assuming office in 2023, there is so much work in progress.

He added: “It’s difficult to even remember that a few years ago it was very challenging for someone who lives in Kaduna for example to come to Abuja or vice versa, it was almost impossible to just pick up your car and say that I’m heading to Kaduna but that is no longer the case as people just take their cars or transport and go to Kaduna as if we didn’t have this challenges before, that in itself is progress.

“Does it mean that we have solved all the security challenges in this country, no but there is so much work in progress but let me say that Mr President has approved funding since he came into office for the purchase of additional platforms and equipment for the Armed Forces and security agencies.

“We are also aware that Mr President has also approved an increase in the welfare of salaries and increase of our Armed Forces. For the first time in a very long time this has happened and we have seen how this is a big moral boaster for members of our Armed Forces.”