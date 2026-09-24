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FG Working To Announce New Minimum Wage – Labour Ministry 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage

Key Takeaways

  • Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Kamil Shoretire, said the Federal Government has begun consultations to review Nigeria’s national minimum wage.
  • Shoretire said internal talks are already ongoing ahead of negotiations on a new wage structure, but the government has not released an official timetable.
  • The planned review follows pressure from labour over inflation, as the ₦70,000 minimum wage approved in 2024 faces calls for a new ₦500,000 wage.

The Federal Government is set to begin the process of reviewing the current national minimum wage.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Kamil Shoretire, disclosed this in Abuja during a capacity-building workshop organized for labour correspondents.

Naija News reports that Shoretire said discussions were already taking place within the government as part of preparations for negotiations on a new wage structure.

He said an official timetable for the negotiations had not been released, but consultations on the proposed review were already underway.

The permanent secretary added that the government would make details of the process public when it was ready to formally involve the media in the discussions.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government was holding discussions with workers in some sectors where disagreements over salaries, allowances and other payments had not been resolved.

The planned review comes amid continued pressure from organized labour for an increase in the national minimum wage.

The current minimum wage of ₦70,000 was approved by the Federal Government in 2024 after negotiations with labour unions and other stakeholders.

Since then, workers and labour organisations have continued to raise concerns about the impact of inflation and the high cost of food, transportation and other basic needs on their earnings.

Labour groups have been calling for the current wage to be reviewed, with demands for a new minimum wage of ₦500,000.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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