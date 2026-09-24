Army Confirms Escape Of Zamfara LG Chairman, Others From Terrorists’ Captivity (Photos)

The Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Nura Umar Abdullahi, has escaped from the captivity of terrorists who have held him captive since July 2026.

Abdullahi escaped along with four other kidnap victims in the early hours of Thursday, 24 September 2026.

Naija News reports that the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

He confirmed that troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have received and secured the Chairman and four other kidnap victims who escaped from terrorists’ captivity.

Danja said the escaped victims are undergoing medical treatment and debriefing.

“The victims escaped in the course of an intelligence-led operation by troops against a suspected terrorists’ location in the general area, and were received by troops deployed in the vicinity. They were provided with security cover and evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are responding to treatment and undergoing evaluation and routine debriefing.

“One of the victims has since been reunited with his family, and arrangements are being made for the safe reunion of the others with their families and the Zamfara State Government,” the statement read.

The Theatre Command also commended the courage, resilience and determination of the victims in regaining their freedom after a prolonged period in captivity.

It also commended the troops for their vigilance and professionalism in receiving and securing them.

While seeking the cooperation of the citizens, the Army vowed that troops will continue clearance operations and disrupt the activities of terrorists.

“The return of the victims is a welcome relief to their families and the people of Bungudu Local Government Area, and Zamfara State as a whole.

“Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA will sustain clearance and dominance operations across the general area to disrupt terrorist activities and protect communities, and remain committed to securing the safe return of any other persons still held or missing.

“The Theatre Command urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the nearest military or other security agencies,” the statement added.