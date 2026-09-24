Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday, 24th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 24th September, 2026.

Nigeria’s decision to engage a United States lobbying firm has raised questions about the cost, purpose, and effectiveness of its diplomatic strategy, particularly given that the country already maintains a foreign affairs ministry, diplomatic missions, and career diplomats.

THE lingering rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike, and a section of All Progressives Congress, APC, governors has split the party’s 31 state chief executives into rival camps. While some of the governors are backing the minister, others align with the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, and his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the escalating feud.

Insecurity is a major threat to the January and February 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared yesterday. The electoral agency added that it would collaborate with the police to ensure that no Nigerian who desires to vote in the elections is disenfranchised as a result of insecurity

The presidential candidate of the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso appear to have divergent views on some issues ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Obi and Kwankwaso hold different views on fuel subsidy removal and establishment of state police.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.