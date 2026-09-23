‘Aggrieved APC Govs Are Not Afraid Of Tinubu Losing, Open Talks With Atiku’

Some aggrieved governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform are reportedly exploring contact with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, amid growing concerns over the political activities of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who is leading the emerging Rainbow Coalition in support of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential bid, has maintained that the group’s support for the President does not extend to APC candidates contesting governorship and legislative elections.

Multiple sources told BusinessDay on Tuesday that this position had unsettled some APC governors, particularly those who fear that the coalition could affect their political structures during the 2027 elections.

A promoter of the Tinubu Continuity Project in Northern Nigeria claimed that some dissatisfied APC governors had begun considering alternative political arrangements, including possible engagement with Atiku.

The source said, “We have witnessed several defections by opposition governors to the APC in recent times. The threats are therefore real. I’m aware some of our aggrieved governors are seeking other alternatives, including a possible alliance with Atiku.

“The governors are not afraid of Tinubu losing his re-election. Their concern is Wike’s claim that the President has already ceded nine states to the coalition in the governorship election.

“Tinubu will not be seeking another election after 2027, and it would cost him practically nothing to cede some states, as Wike claimed.”

A member of the Arewa Mandate Alliance also confirmed that some dissatisfied APC governors were exploring political options outside the ruling party.

The source said the governors were concerned about Wike building political structures that could compete with theirs while simultaneously supporting Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

“The question is why should Wike be allowed to build alternative structures against them while still claiming to support the President?” the source asked.

Sources said the situation was particularly sensitive in states where politicians who lost APC primary elections or became estranged from the party have reportedly moved closer to Wike’s coalition.

One source said Atiku and the ADC were consequently being considered by some aggrieved governors as another political network through which they could protect their interests.

“Atiku and the ADC are consequently being examined as an alternative political network through which the aggrieved governors could protect their structures and counter the coalition’s influence,” the source said.

The sources also pointed to the staggered election timetable as another factor shaping politicians’ calculations.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State House of Assembly elections are slated for February 6.

“Whatever happens at the presidential election, the governorship election comes three weeks later. That creates a completely different political calculation for the governors,” another source said.