APC Warns Governors Against Opposition Alliances

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members against entering into political alliances with opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that such arrangements could undermine loyalty to the ruling party.

Naija News reports that the warning came amid reports that some aggrieved APC governors were considering political contacts with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following disagreements over the political activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his emerging Rainbow Coalition.

The APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, gave the warning in a telephone interview with BusinessDay, insisting that party loyalty must be absolute.

Ibrahim said an APC member could not claim loyalty to the party while simultaneously supporting another political platform for electoral purposes.

“If you are loyal to someone or something, you have to be total. You cannot be loyal to a certain degree and be disloyal to another degree. That is in conflict with the meaning of support,” he said.

The APC spokesman added that any governor seeking an arrangement with another party or candidate to protect political interests at different levels could face questions over his commitment to the ruling party.

Ibrahim said the APC expected its members to work toward the party’s success rather than rely on alliances with politicians outside its fold.

He stressed that the party’s objective was to secure electoral victories through its own structures and members.

“We want our party to win in a free and fair election, not win in connivance with some people who are not members of our party,” Ibrahim said.