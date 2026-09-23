 Skip to content
Politics

APC Warns Governors Against Opposition Alliances

Published
By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
APC
APC

Key Takeaways

  • The APC warned its members, including governors, not to form political alliances with opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.
  • APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, told BusinessDay by phone that party loyalty must be total and members cannot back another platform for elections.
  • Bala Ibrahim said any governor seeking deals with other parties or candidates to protect interests could face questions about commitment to the ruling party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members against entering into political alliances with opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that such arrangements could undermine loyalty to the ruling party.

Naija News reports that the warning came amid reports that some aggrieved APC governors were considering political contacts with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following disagreements over the political activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his emerging Rainbow Coalition.

The APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, gave the warning in a telephone interview with BusinessDay, insisting that party loyalty must be absolute.

Ibrahim said an APC member could not claim loyalty to the party while simultaneously supporting another political platform for electoral purposes.

“If you are loyal to someone or something, you have to be total. You cannot be loyal to a certain degree and be disloyal to another degree. That is in conflict with the meaning of support,” he said.

The APC spokesman added that any governor seeking an arrangement with another party or candidate to protect political interests at different levels could face questions over his commitment to the ruling party.

Ibrahim said the APC expected its members to work toward the party’s success rather than rely on alliances with politicians outside its fold.

He stressed that the party’s objective was to secure electoral victories through its own structures and members.

“We want our party to win in a free and fair election, not win in connivance with some people who are not members of our party,” Ibrahim said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.