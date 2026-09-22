Pius Anyim Reveals Why He Dumped PDP For APC

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said politicians from the South-East would need alliances with other regions to successfully pursue the presidency, arguing that the region cannot achieve the objective in isolation.

Naija News reports that Anyim, who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks during an interview with Arise News.

Explaining his decision to join the APC, Anyim said his political experience had convinced him that securing the presidency required support beyond a single geopolitical zone.

Anyim said, “The experience we gathered from that process, from that context, the experience I personally gathered, is that no person from the Southeast would make it in isolation.

“We must have an alliance with other regions in order to make it. So, there is no amount of effort from each and every one of us that will make it possible for us to become president if we do not have an alliance with other regions,” he said.

“It is the same thing with every other region. So, I now decided that, look, APC is best serving that interest, and when I considered that APC would serve that interest better, I joined APC.”

The former Senate President also expressed his view on the rotation of the presidency among Nigeria’s geopolitical regions.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete a second term before the presidency moves to another region and eventually returns to the South-East.

“The President is entitled to a second term; after his term, the rotation goes to the North, and then it will come to the Southeast. You need to support others so they will support you,” Anyim said.

He added that, in his view, the sequence would involve the South-West, followed by the North, before returning to the South-East.

“The President has taken it from the Southwest. After his second term, I believe in rotation. Of course, it will go to the North. Then, after the North, it will come down.

“In other words, after eight years, it will come down to the Southeast,” he said.