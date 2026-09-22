What Is Wrong? – Wike Speaks On Positioning Himself To Succeed Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has berated critics over claims that he is positioning himself to succeed President Bola Tinubu in 2031.

Naija News reports that there have been speculations that Wike’s Rainbow Coalition is part of an alleged strategy to position him for the 2031 presidential race.

Responding to questions after inspecting projects in the nation’s capital on Monday, the Minister said those peddling the rumour are taking the position of God, saying one needs to pray to be alive first.

According to Wike, reports linking him to 2031 were incorrect, but he questioned what is wrong with it if it turns out to be true.

The FCT Minister added that people are just afraid of their shadows.

He said, “People like taking the position of God. First of all, you have to pray that you are alive. You must pray to God to keep you alive till tomorrow. It is when God keeps you alive that you know what to do.

“How can you be planning 2031 now? Saying that I am positioning myself ahead of the 2031 election is not correct, but assuming it is true, what is wrong?

“People are just afraid of their shadows, not me. Let’s pray to be alive first.”