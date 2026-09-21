Why Uzodinma Is Attacking Rainbow Coalition – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, is against the activities of the Rainbow Coalition because of his own plans to be Senate President in 2027.

Wike made the allegation on Monday during an interview with TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout.

The Minister added that President Bola Tinubu is fully aware of the Rainbow Coalition, stressing that the President knows everything he is doing.

Naija News reports that the Minister, during the interview, spoke about the Rainbow Coalition, President Bola Tinubu and the 2027 election.

During the interview, Wike also challenged supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called Obidients, to produce result sheets showing that the former Governor of Anambra State won Rivers State in the 2023 election.

Wike described claims that Peter Obi won Rivers State as a product of imagination by the Obidients movement.

He said, “They won by their own imagination. Who did INEC declare to have won?”

Challenging Peter Obi’s supporters to back their claim with evidence, Wike said: “Let them produce that result sheet that says Obi won.”

The Minister also questioned the strength of the claim that Peter Obi won Rivers, noting that it fell short when tested at the Election Petition Tribunal.

He asked, “When they went to the tribunal, were they able to defend their claim?”

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, the Obidients’ claim of victory was a matter for social media and not the ballot.

Wike also argued that no one could declare a winner from a single vantage point in the state, adding that Rivers State capital has 23 local government areas.