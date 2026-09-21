‘You Will Hear Full Details Today’ – Wike Speaks On Clash With APC Govs

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said opposition to his proposed Rainbow Coalition by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is not primarily about concerns that the group could weaken the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the statement on Monday while speaking with journalists during an inspection of ongoing road projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister said he would provide further details about the disagreements during a television appearance later in the day.

Responding to suggestions that the coalition was being used to position him for the 2031 presidential election, Wike said it was too early to speculate about future political contests.

He also suggested that the question of who would succeed President Bola Tinubu could be contributing to the current political tension.

Wike said, “People take the position of God. First of all, you have to pray that you are alive. You must ask God, ‘Keep me alive till tomorrow. God, keep me alive till the next day.’ When God keeps you alive, then you now know what to do. How can you sit now and start planning for 2030, 31?.

“So, God is the one who says what will be. If one is alive, then you begin to see what we will do. In any case, what is wrong with assuming that I am positioning myself? But that is not correct. But you will hear the full details today about all these cries about the Rainbow Coalition.”

He said Tinubu, as a sitting President who would not be eligible to seek another term in 2031, would naturally have an interest in succession.

“I have always said, mind you, too, that by 2031, as a sitting president, he will not be running. So, the president must also have interest on who will succeed him. And will I be at loggerheads with what the president is talking about? But people don’t understand. They are just afraid of their shadows, not me,” Wike said.

Wike also referred to his participation in the 2022 PDP presidential primary, where he finished second behind former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

“First of all, you should know that I ran in the presidential primary in 2022, and I came second. If not for what happened, I would have emerged. So, I know this country very well. I am a politician of this country. I know the conspiracy of people, you know. So, am I positioning myself? In which of the parties am I positioning myself?” he asked.

The FCT minister said his immediate political objective was to support Tinubu’s bid for a second term and rejected allegations that the Rainbow Coalition was designed to destabilise the APC.

He further stated, “Today I will be on TVC by 5 pm to 7 pm. Probably Nigerians will hear me very well when I answer it. Just what I want to let you know: my concern is how the President will be re-elected for a second term. That is my concern.

“I am not bothered about accusations, but you see, it is very disappointing to hear some people say the Rainbow Coalition will destabilise their party. I don’t understand from which angle that will be.”

Wike said he would explain what he described as the underlying issues behind the disagreement during the television appearance.

“You will hear the full details today of why all this cry about Rainbow Coalition. I will tell you, and Nigerians will be shocked when they hear the full details about the so-called Rainbow Coalition. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag now, so just hold your breath,” he said.

Wike also rejected claims that the coalition had directed politicians to withdraw support from APC candidates.

“It is not correct. I mean, we have not gone to anybody to say, ‘Don’t support anybody.’ We said to all our party members, all those like-minds who are not APC members, to please ensure that they support Mr President,” he said.

He compared the arrangement with the G5 governors’ position during the 2023 presidential election, arguing that similar political cooperation had existed previously.

“This is not the first time, first of all, in 2023 when it was G5, right? Why is it that nobody complained that it would destabilise the party?” Wike asked.

He added that the 2023 experience did not prevent Tinubu from winning the presidential election or the APC from controlling the National Assembly.

“It is something that will even give him an advantage. But that is not the real cause of this cry you hear today. What is the real cry about the Rainbow Coalition? The undertones,” Wike said.