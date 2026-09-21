APC Governors: ‘Why Tinubu Won’t Sacrifice Wike Before 2027’

‎Political scientist and public affairs analyst, Jide Ojo, has described the growing disagreement between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political strategy ahead of the 2027 general election.

‎Ojo, who spoke with Naija News, said the disagreement should not necessarily be interpreted as an indication that Wike’s relationship with President Bola Tinubu has broken down, but rather as part of the competition for political influence and control ahead of the elections.

‎The analyst said he was disappointed by the position taken by some APC governors in the ongoing controversy, arguing that Wike has so far demonstrated significant political relevance and strategic influence within the current political arrangement.

‎According to him, the controversy surrounding Wike’s proposed Rainbow Coalition should be viewed within the context of the minister’s declared support for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

‎Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

Naija News reports that ‎Wike has consistently maintained that his political support for Tinubu does not mean that he has abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of which he remains a stakeholder.

‎The FCT Minister has also argued that his Rainbow Coalition is primarily designed to mobilize support for Tinubu’s re-election, while political parties remain free to field candidates for governorship, National Assembly and other elections.

‎That position has, however, been rejected by the APC Governors’ Forum, which said it would not support any political arrangement capable of weakening the APC or adversely affecting its candidates at any level.

Recently, the lawmaker representing the Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu, reacted to the political disagreement between the Minister and APC governors.

Kalu, in a video on his Facebook page on Friday, September 18, said the current confrontation was unnecessary.

The Senator urged politicians involved to focus on issues affecting Nigerians and the country’s development.

Kalu said the politicians should put aside their differences and concentrate on improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

“I’m surprised that Wike is fighting with APC governors. It’s not necessary. What is necessary today is to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians and move the country forward. We should go back to production and stabilise our electricity,” Kalu said.

However, ‎Ojo noted that Wike’s position has been clear from the beginning, stressing that the former Rivers State governor never gave an undertaking that he would support APC candidates across board simply because he is backing Tinubu for the presidency.

‎He explained that supporting a presidential candidate does not necessarily mean abandoning one’s political party or supporting every candidate produced by the presidential candidate’s party.

‎The political scientist pointed to the unstable nature of Nigerian politics, noting that political alliances and relationships are rarely permanent.

‎He recalled that several politicians who are today prominent members of the APC were once members of opposition parties, stressing that political actors can change alliances and political platforms when circumstances change.

‎Ojo, therefore, noted that the present disagreement should be understood as part of the political calculations leading to 2027 rather than an indication that the relationship between Tinubu and Wike has necessarily reached a breaking point.

‎’Nothing Is Permanent In Politics’

‎When asked about the sustainability of Wike’s vow to support the President in the forthcoming election, Ojo expressed that the current political alignment should not be treated as permanent.

‎He noted that Nigerian politicians have historically crossed party lines and formed alliances based on prevailing political interests.

‎This, he suggested, explains why Wike can remain a PDP stakeholder while supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

‎Wike himself has argued that his support for Tinubu is separate from his relationship with the PDP and that the Rainbow Coalition is not an alliance with the APC. He has also said that he has never approached the APC Governors’ Forum seeking an alliance.

‎’Tinubu May Not Sacrifice Wike Before 2027′

‎On the possibility of the disagreement escalating to a point where President Tinubu is forced to choose between Wike and the APC governors, Ojo’s assessment was that the President would be more interested in preventing a serious rupture than taking sides.

‎According to the analyst, Tinubu is more likely to try to broker a truce between Wike and the APC governors than to sacrifice either side at this stage of the political cycle.

‎‎Ojo noted that if the disagreements escalate further, it will place the President in a delicate political situation. He added that the President must protect the unity and interests of the APC, whose governors and party structures are central to his 2027 campaign.

‎On the other hand, he acknowledged that Wike has positioned himself as a political figure capable of mobilising support for Tinubu beyond the traditional APC structure.

The analyst, however, suggested that the political calculations could change after the 2027 election.

‎According to him, Wike may not be popular with everyone because of his political style, particularly his involvement in what critics describe as anti-party activities, but the former Rivers State governor has demonstrated a strong understanding of how Nigerian politics works.

‎Ojo said Wike has been able to exploit the country’s political system to advance his interests and remain politically relevant, despite belonging to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while serving as a minister under an APC-led Federal Government.

‎Wike’s Political Influence

‎The analyst noted that Wike’s influence cannot simply be measured by his current position as FCT Minister or his membership of the PDP, but also by his ability to mobilize voters and political actors.

‎He drew a comparison between Wike’s political influence in Rivers State and the performance of some APC governors during the 2023 presidential election.

‎Ojo specifically referenced Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, questioning the extent to which the governor was able to mobilize votes for President Bola Tinubu in the state during the 2023 election.

Naija News recalls that from the official 2023 presidential election results, Tinubu secured 66,406 votes in Imo State, representing about 14.2 per cent of the valid votes cast in the state. By comparison, he polled 231,591 votes across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, where Wike was governor at the time.

‎Ojo said the figures showed the political weight Wike brought to the presidential contest.

‎He therefore questioned whether some APC governors who are now positioning themselves as key mobilizers for Tinubu’s 2027 campaign would necessarily be able to deliver significantly more votes than Wike did in 2023.

‎’I Don’t Buy Into Wike’s Politics’

‎Despite acknowledging Wike’s political strength, Ojo made it clear that he does not necessarily subscribe to the FCT Minister’s style of politics.

‎He described Wike’s political approach as one that has attracted criticism, particularly because of accusations of anti-party activities and his decision to remain a PDP stakeholder while working within the APC-led Federal Government.

‎However, Ojo argued that disagreement with Wike’s political methods should not lead political actors to underestimate his influence.

‎In his assessment, Wike has understood the peculiar nature of Nigerian politics and has successfully used the system to protect and advance his political interests.

‎This, according to Ojo, is one reason the APC governors should be cautious about treating the FCT Minister as politically insignificant.

‎The political scientist stressed that Tinubu’s most practical approach would be to prevent the disagreement from escalating into a permanent division, rather than openly choosing Wike over the APC governors or vice versa.