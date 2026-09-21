Full List: Names Of 37 Miners Who Died In NSCDC Custody Emerge

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has revealed the identities of the thirty-seven suspected illegal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

Naija News reports that the 37 victims were among scores of suspects arrested during operations conducted on September 15 and 16 around Lt Gen Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Estate in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Speaking on Sunday to The Cable, international peace ambassador at the IHRC, Awaisu Giwa, said the organisation obtained the initial list from the records of General Hospital, Minna.

He said the names were provided by the mortuary attendant on the instruction of the hospital’s chief medical director (CMD), adding that four more names were added after relatives of victims approached the commission.

Giwa said: “We got the list from the CMD of the general hospital. It was written by the mortuary attendant for us, but we are going to the hospital tomorrow for the list to be on the official letterhead of the hospital.

“The CMD was the one who instructed the mortuary attendant to give us the names. Some people whose relatives were missing are beginning to report in our office.”

According to him, the list would be used to facilitate compensation for families of those who died in the incident.

See full list of victims below:

Ibrahim Sani

Fahad Sa’adu

Abdulsalam Ismail

Usman Aliyu

Abubakar Alhaji

Sani Nasir

Sanusi Khalid

Ahmad Aliyu

Safiyanu Abdullahi

Suleiman Dantala

Idris Haruna

Sani Yakubu

Safiyanu Abubakar

Abdullahi Abubakar

Abubakar Musa

Abdul Mudassir

Suleiman Lawal

Usman Abdullahi

Samuel Sambo

Ibrahim Musa

Yusuf Nasiru

Umar Lawal

Isyaku Amisu

Bissallah Adamu

Abdulbari Suleiman

Shafisu Lado

Usman Ahmad

Usman Ibrahim

Sani Isyaku

Musa Ibrahim

Idris Bashir

Kabiru Suleiman

Emmanuel Emeka

Mu’awiya AbdulKarim (not included in the general hospital list)

Abdul Gafar Abubakar (not included in the general hospital list)

Usman Haruna (not included in the general hospital list)

Yaro Salihu Soba (not included in the general hospital list)