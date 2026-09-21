Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday, 21st September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 21st September, 2026.

As the Federal Government moves to deliver measurable reductions in transportation costs from October 1, states are adopting different approaches to the Compressed Natural Gas initiative, with some already operating subsidised transport services while commercial operators in several others complain about inadequate refuelling infrastructure, high conversion costs and long queues at existing stations.

A single worker in any of Nigeria’s urban centres would need to earn a minimum of N372,300 monthly to reasonably survive what has become the new normal across cities, data analysed by The Guardian revealed. The amount falls below what could be regarded as a living wage as it is stripped of social life spending, skills development budget, guest entertainment, family support and other frivolities but includes a modest savings to reasonably cover immediate costs in case of job loss. It is N302,300 above the current N70,000 national minimum wage.

There are indications that the Federal Government’s (FG) capital budget for 2026 may record zero implementation at the end of the fiscal year, forcing further extensions across multiple fiscal years.

President Bola Tinubu has moved to give the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, a clearly defined role in his 2027 re-election campaign, with the former Rivers state governor expected to emerge as coordinator of the campaign structure in Rivers State and the FCT, although he retains his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown its electoral strength again with its overwhelming domination in weekend’s legislative by-elections. Barely four months to the Presidential election, the APC won four of the five seats contested in Federal and state constituencies across the Northeast, Northwest, and Southsouth – three of the six geopolitical zones.

A Point of Sale (PoS) operator and motorcycle spare parts dealer in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Isiyaku Nasiru, has been taken into custody for allegedly assisting a bandit kingpin, Kachalla Muhammadu, in processing cash transactions running into millions of naira.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.