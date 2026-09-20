Tinubu Directs Shettima To Lead Nigeria’s Delegation To UNGA

President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Naija News reports that the President has instead directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual global meeting.

The development ends weeks of uncertainty over whether Tinubu would travel to the United States for the UNGA.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, had previously said arrangements had been made for Tinubu to attend the gathering.

He had also indicated that the Nigerian President was expected to sit close to United States President Donald Trump during the event.

However, the Presidency has now confirmed that Tinubu will not be physically present at this year’s General Assembly.

The Vice President’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, announced the President’s decision in a statement on Sunday.

Shettima will lead a high-level Nigerian delegation to New York, with the team expected to include Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, ministers and other senior government officials.

The 81st UN General Assembly general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 28, 2026.

The statement read in part: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States.

“VP Shettima will lead a high-level delegation comprising Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State; ministers and other senior government officials.

“The 81st UNGA General Debate will hold from September 22 to 28, 2026, under the theme, ‘Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.

“At the General Debate, Senator Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, outlining the country’s position and priorities on major global issues with implications for national development, peace and security, economic growth and international cooperation.

“The Vice President will also participate in high-level meetings during the UNGA week, including engagements on the Right to Development, climate action and other issues of strategic importance to Nigeria and the African continent.

“Senator Shettima is also expected to join other world leaders at the traditional reception for Heads of Delegation and participate in a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries, international organisations and development partners on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

“The engagements will provide Nigeria an opportunity to advance President Tinubu’s economic diplomacy, deepen strategic partnerships and strengthen the country’s voice on reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance and multilateral cooperation. VP Shettima will return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in New York.”

This will be the third consecutive UNGA Tinubu has missed since becoming President.