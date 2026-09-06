UNGA 2026: Why Tinubu Cannot Be Arrested In United States – Nigeria’s UN Envoy

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu might be arrested or restricted if he visits the United States.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim was addressing renewed discussions over allegations relating to Tinubu’s past in the United States and claims that he could face legal action during his planned participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking via a statement, Ibrahim said the Nigerian Mission to the UN had not received any communication from the United States government indicating that Tinubu would be subjected to restrictions during the General Assembly.

Ibrahim stated that the protections enjoyed by representatives of UN member states are provided for under Section 11 of the 1947 UN-US Headquarters Agreement.

According to him, the agreement protects representatives of member states and their families from impediments while travelling to and from the UN headquarters district.

“Where a conviction cannot be secured in a sensitive criminal matter, the consequences could include substantial compensation.

“Social media cannot criminalise or arrest President Bola Tinubu, no matter how much the opposition invested in it; those efforts will only end as an exercise in futility. He has immunity from arrest in the US during UNGA,” the ambassador said.

According to him, the provision also covers UN officials, officials of specialised agencies and persons invited to the headquarters district for official business.