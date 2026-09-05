‘We’re Going To Copy Amaechi’s Definition Of Brother For 2027 Election’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the rainbow coalition in Rivers State will copy the definition of brotherhood by the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, and vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, while speaking on Saturday in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, recalled that Amaechi chose former President Muhammadu Buhari over then-President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

According to Wike, Amaechi, at the time, said brotherhood is not a blood relation, and they will use that definition for the forthcoming election.

He accused the former Rivers State governor of taking the University of Transportation to Daura in Katsina State at his home state’s expense.

Wike added that Amaechi did nothing for the people of Rivers State while serving as Minister of Transportation.

He said, “In 2014, Amaechi defined who a brother is. Other speakers didn’t want to call his name. Well, I have the capacity to call his name all the time.

“Amaechi defined a brother as one who identifies with us in terms of problems. He said brotherhood is not blood relation. So, we are going to copy that definition for the 2027 presidential election.

“Amaechi said Jonathan never cared for us and that Buhari was our brother because he would identify with us. If that’s the case, he now wants to run for Vice President.

“When he was minister, what did he do for us? Rather, he took the transportation university to Daura in Katsina State, thinking that it would make him president. Did they make him president?

“Now, Asiwaju has identified with us. Our sons are now Vice Chancellors of the University of Port Harcourt and the newly established University of Environment, which Amaechi denied us.

“That means Tinubu is our brother, and we have adopted him as our brother. So, we are going to follow Amaechi’s definition and vote President Tinubu over him and the ADC.”