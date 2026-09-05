Atiku, Osinbajo, Mark Attend Amaechi’s Mother’s Funeral

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and his successor, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, were among prominent political figures who gathered in Ubima, Rivers State, on Saturday for the funeral of Dame Mary Orduah Amaechi, mother of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was joined by the party’s National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and other senior ADC officials at the funeral service held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Ubima.

Dame Amaechi died on July 16, 2026, at the age of 89.

Other dignitaries at the service included former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola.

Atiku attended alongside his wife, Titi Abubakar, as the political leaders joined Amaechi, his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, and other members of the family to bid their matriarch farewell.

In a statement on the funeral, the ADC said its leaders were in Rivers to support Amaechi, who is the party’s vice-presidential candidate, during the period of mourning.

The party said the delegation attended “to pay their final respects and stand with the Amaechi family in their time of grief.”

Saturday’s funeral followed a series of condolence visits by political figures to the former Rivers State governor.

A day before the burial, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso visited Amaechi at his Port Harcourt residence to sympathise with him and his family over the loss.

Amaechi, who served as Rivers State governor from 2007 to 2015 and later as Minister of Transportation, is the ADC vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 election.