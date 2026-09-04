Why I Established University In Yola, Not Lagos, Abuja – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has defended the establishment of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, Adamawa State.

Atiku explained that profit was not his primary reason for establishing the University.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this in a post on 𝕏 while responding to a user.

He explained that the institution was created as an investment in education and the development of the North rather than for personal profit.

He highlighted his contributions to education and initiatives targeting vulnerable children in the region.

According to him, if profit had been his primary motivation, he would have established the university in commercially advantaged cities such as Abuja or Lagos.

“I chose Yola because I wanted to invest in my people, create opportunities, and bring world-class education closer to a region that had long needed greater access and development,” he said.

The former vice president also disclosed that AUN was no longer his personal or family property, saying he had signed a deed of gift transferring ownership of the university to the community.

“I understand your concern, @Oluwabunmi63697. The sight of children begging on our streets should trouble every Nigerian.

“I established the American University of Nigeria as a practical investment in education and the development of the North.

“And as I have publicly stated before, this university is not my personal property or that of my family. I have already signed a deed of gift transferring it to the community. AUN belongs to the community it was established to serve,” Atiku said.