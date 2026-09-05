2027: ‘Vote Tinubu And Die Of Poverty Or Vote Atiku And Make Money’ – Amaechi Challenges Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has challenged Nigerians to choose between voting for President Bola Tinubu and dying of hunger, or voting for his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and making money.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the remark during a meeting with stakeholders in Obigwe, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, Rivers State.

The former governor said Nigerians have been suffering since Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy and warned them against voting for the President in the forthcoming election.

He said: “So you must start again to register new members. Why am I coming now? It’s to make sure that I have the foot soldiers that will fight the war.

“If you like, vote for us, and if you don’t like, leave. You know why I said that? Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy, and since he removed the subsidy, have we rested? Are you not suffering? Are they not killing people here?

“I was a governor, and when I saw that there was crime, I brought out money to spend on the society. I paid contractors, I gave you free education, I built new schools, I gave you free healthcare, and after I left, they abandoned me while everybody was now putting the money in their pocket to your own detriment.

“Election is coming, so they would bring money. Let me tell you what will happen if they bring money. Atiku said if you vote for him and he wins, he would bring back subsidy. If he brings back subsidy, the price of fuel would come down. He would bring back electricity subsidy.

“Poverty will reduce, the cost of fuel will come down, the cost of groundnut oil will come down. So you have a choice to either vote for Tinubu and die of poverty or vote Atiku and make money.”