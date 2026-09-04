‘A Lot Of Things Would Have Gone Different If El-Rufai Was Around’ – Defence Minister, Musa

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria could have faced many different situations if former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was still around.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Musa said El-Rufai loves promoting division and the country does not need politicians who exploit differences among Nigerians.

While describing President Bola Tinubu as a leader passionate about Nigeria’s development and progress, Musa stated that their interactions showed him that he (the president) genuinely wants the country to move forward.

He said, “Tinubu loves this country. I mean, what we see and we discuss with him, you could see somebody who has a passion for Nigeria, who wants Nigeria to change and things to move forward.

“So that’s where we are looking at. We don’t want people that will come in and start dividing this.

“And I can tell you, I am not a prophet. If probably El-Rufai had been around, a lot of things would have gone different because he loves that divide and rule. And that’s the issue.”

According to Musa, politicians who promote division should have no place in Nigeria’s future, urging citizens to focus on issues that would promote national unity and development.

He added, “We shouldn’t have politicians that play that kind of game. Maybe in the past, this is a new Nigeria. We’re trying to move forward.

“Let us forget about all these aspects and think as Nigerians what makes Nigeria tick. That’s what everybody should work for.”