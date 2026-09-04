Why El-Rufai Is Still In Detention 200 Days After His Arrest

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been detained for 200 days following his arrest on allegations of financial misconduct and a separate case involving the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai’s detention has generated sustained legal and political controversy, with his family and political allies questioning the length and conditions of his detention, while the anti-graft agencies prosecuting him maintain that the former governor is being investigated and tried in accordance with the law.

How The Detention Began

Naija News reports that the former governor’s current legal troubles date back to investigations arising from the Kaduna State House of Assembly’s 2024 report on his administration’s finances between 2015 and 2023.

The Assembly had alleged that about ₦423bn was mismanaged under El-Rufai and recommended that relevant anti-corruption agencies investigate the former governor and some officials who served with him.

The allegations included abuse of office, diversion of public funds, irregularities in contract awards, money laundering and questionable borrowing.

Against that background, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited El-Rufai for questioning. He honoured the invitation on February 16, 2026, and was subsequently detained at the commission’s Abuja headquarters.

The EFCC said little publicly about the interrogation at the time, but reports indicated that the former governor was being questioned over alleged financial improprieties connected to his eight-year administration in Kaduna State.

Before his appearance at the EFCC, security operatives had reportedly attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja following his return from Cairo, Egypt.

El-Rufai later alleged that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, had ordered his arrest. He also claimed that he learnt of the alleged order after a telephone conversation involving the NSA was intercepted.

The Department of State Services (DSS) subsequently filed a separate criminal case against him over alleged unlawful interception of Ribadu’s telephone communications.

Transfer To ICPC Custody

After about two days in EFCC custody, El-Rufai was transferred to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ICPC subsequently filed charges against him over allegations arising from his tenure as Kaduna governor.

According to the commission, the former governor was accused, among other things, of receiving severance payments substantially above what he was legally entitled to and receiving dollar deposits allegedly linked to proceeds of unlawful activities.

In April, the ICPC said it had filed a 10-count charge against El-Rufai and Joel Adoga at the Federal High Court in Kaduna. The commission said the allegations involved conversion and possession of proceeds of corruption and money laundering.

El-Rufai pleaded not guilty to the allegations. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and described the prosecution as politically motivated.

A separate nine-count case was also filed at the Kaduna State High Court, bordering on alleged abuse of office, fraud, conferment of undue advantage, irregular public contracts and unlawful handling of public funds.

Bail Battles And Continued Detention

The former governor’s continued detention has been closely linked to the bail conditions imposed by the courts.

In one of the proceedings, the Federal High Court in Kaduna granted him bail subject to conditions including a ₦200m bond and two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties was required to be a resident of Kaduna State with property worth ₦200m and a verified Certificate of Occupancy, while another was required to be a respected traditional ruler.

Other conditions included the surrender of his international passport and restrictions on his movement.

In the separate Abuja case relating to the alleged phone interception, the court also imposed stringent bail conditions. His lawyers subsequently complained that some of the requirements were difficult to satisfy.

In June, the Federal High Court in Abuja declined an application seeking a review of the bail conditions after the DSS concluded its case. The matter was adjourned to September 22, 2026, for the adoption of the defence’s no-case submission.

The legal proceedings have therefore continued while El-Rufai remains in custody.

Brief Release For Mother’s Burial

There was a brief interruption to his detention in March following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, in Cairo.

The ICPC temporarily released him on compassionate grounds to enable him to attend the funeral rites. He subsequently returned to custody and appeared in court in Kaduna.

Family Raises Health Concerns

Concerns over El-Rufai’s health have become another major feature of the detention.

In June, a family member told Daily Trust that a doctor at the National Hospital, Abuja, had expressed concern that the former governor could be developing prostate cancer.

The relative said El-Rufai’s health had deteriorated and claimed that the family was concerned about his access to adequate medical attention.

The family, however, acknowledged at the time that the ICPC had been taking him to hospital and allowing relatives to bring food to him.

There were also concerns over an eye condition.

In June, El-Rufai’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, alleged that the former governor developed swollen, reddish and itchy eyes while in custody and that requests for medical attention had not been adequately addressed.

The health controversy escalated in July when El-Rufai’s personal physician, Professor Bello Abubakar, was arrested by the ICPC following a medical visit involving the former governor.

ICPC Disputes Medical-care Allegations

The ICPC has rejected claims that it deliberately denied El-Rufai medical treatment.

The commission said it facilitated a court-approved medical visit to the private wing of the National Hospital in Abuja on July 7. According to the ICPC, its officers remained outside the consultation room to respect El-Rufai’s privacy while he was examined by an oncologist.

However, the commission later alleged that the medical visit was used for activities outside the purpose for which it was authorised. It said photographs showed El-Rufai meeting political associates during the period designated for medical consultation.

The ICPC consequently accused the former governor of violating the conditions attached to the medical visit and announced the arrest of Professor Abubakar for allegedly making false statements. El-Rufai’s camp and political allies disputed the commission’s account.

The ICPC has maintained that it has complied with its obligations concerning the welfare and rights of persons in its custody.

Fresh Legal Action Over Family Access

The dispute over El-Rufai’s treatment in custody continued into August.

The former governor filed a fresh ₦10bn fundamental rights suit against the ICPC, alleging that the commission had restricted access to members of his family.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleged that his wife and son were prevented from visiting him and that access to food, medication and other necessities had also been affected.

The family has argued that the restrictions violate El-Rufai’s constitutional rights and have further raised concerns about access to his personal physicians.

The ICPC, however, has maintained that access to detainees is subject to its security regulations and has previously said authorised family members, lawyers and medical personnel are permitted to visit detainees within stipulated hours.

What Lies Ahead

As El-Rufai marks 200 days in custody, the legal battles surrounding his detention remain unresolved.

The former governor faces multiple criminal allegations in Kaduna and Abuja, all of which he has denied. The courts have granted bail in some of the proceedings but imposed conditions that his lawyers have challenged as difficult to meet.

His Abuja phone-interception case is scheduled to return on September 22 for the adoption of his no-case submission, while the separate corruption-related proceedings in Kaduna continue.

For now, El-Rufai remains in custody as the courts determine the cases against him.