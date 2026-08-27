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What My Father Told Me When I Visited Him In Detention And Asked If Sacrifice Was Worth It -El-Rufai’s Son 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Bashir El-Rufai, son to former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai
Bashir El-Rufai, son to former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai

Key Takeaways

  • Bashir El-Rufai said he visited his father, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in detention and found him calm, resilient and joking as usual.
  • Posting on his official X account on Wednesday, Bashir said his father’s uplifting spirit made him feel people outside detention worry more than detainees.
  • Bashir said he asked Nasir El-Rufai if the sacrifice that led to his detention was worth it, and he replied “yes” without hesitation.

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has spoken on his father’s attitude during a recent visit to him in detention.

Bashir shared the experience on his official 𝕏 account on Wednesday while giving an insight into how the former governor has been coping with his situation.

Naija News reports that he said visiting his father often leaves him surprised because of the former governor’s calmness and strength despite being in detention.

According to Bashir, his father still maintains his usual lively nature and sense of humour whenever they meet.

Bashir explained that his father’s attitude has made him realize that those outside detention may sometimes be more troubled by the situation than the person directly facing it.

During the visit, Bashir said he asked his father whether he still believed the sacrifice he had made was worth it.

He revealed that Nasir El-Rufai responded positively without hesitation.

He wrote: “When I visit my father, I always leave truly amazed by how it is we on the outside that are bothered. His resilience, uplifting spirit and his usual banter hits in a profound way. I asked whether he still believes this sacrifice was worth it. Without hesitation, he said yes”.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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