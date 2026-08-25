ADC Chieftain Sends Message To Northern Elders Over El-Rufai

A former North-West National Vice Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Jafar Ibrahim Sani, has urged Northern elders and political leaders to ensure due process is followed in the trial of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

He urged political stakeholders in the ADC to put aside their differences to push for justice in El-Rufai’s case.

Naija News reports that Sani made the appeal in a statement titled “El-Rufai, The North, Our Elders and the Test of Loyalty.”

He asserted that the situation surrounding the former governor calls for reflection on the political culture being built for future generations.

Sani lamented that party members now show loyalty only when there are benefits involved, but abandon their associates when they face adversity.

According to him, while opinions on El-Rufai may differ, his impact on Nigeria’s public life could not be denied.

“It is therefore concerning to see limited support from some who once stood closest to him. Adversity is precisely when loyalty matters most,” he said.

Sani urged Northern elders, stakeholders, and political leaders not to allow political differences to justify abandoning fairness and due process.

He said justice should remain the foundation of the response to El-Rufai’s situation, regardless of personal relationships or political disagreements.

“If justice is done, it should lead to whatever outcome the law and courts determine, including the lawful release of Mallam El-Rufai where appropriate,” he said.