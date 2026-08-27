2027: ‘Atiku Is Gaining Traction In North For The First Time In His Political Career’ – El-Rufai’s Son

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is reportedly gaining traction in the core North for the first time in his political career.

Naija News reports that Bashir, the son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, made this known in a post on his 𝕏 handle.

Bashir said this is the first time in Atiku’s political career that core Northerners would accept him.

He also insisted that Atiku’s fuel subsidy debate is rattling the government.

He wrote: “Atiku is gaining traction in the North. For the first time in his political career, he is being embraced by the core North, in part because of his mantra of being the most detribalised, historically, of the bunch.

“That calculus could be the game-changer. They are rattled. This subsidy debate forged by Atiku forms a perfect narrative to the realities on the ground.

“When I visit my father, I always leave truly amazed by how it is we, on the outside, that are bothered. His resilience, uplifting spirit and usual banter hit in a profound way.

“I asked whether he still believes this sacrifice was worth it. Without hesitation, he said YES.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has challenged the federal government to investigate and prosecute him if it has evidence linking him to the alleged misappropriation of $16bn in power funds while he was in government.

This comes as Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of recycling old allegations to divert attention from questions over the use of revenues saved from petrol subsidy removal.

Atiku gave the challenge in a statement on Wednesday issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

He claimed the government was raising allegations involving expenditures on power-sector projects, privatisation, and public assets to shift public attention from the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

He challenged the Tinubu government to explain what the funds gained from the fuel subsidy removal have been used for since 2023.