Tinubu Reportedly Shelves UNGA Trip, Shettima To Lead Delegation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have shelved plans to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, with Vice President Kashim Shettima expected to represent Nigeria at the gathering.

The development emerged on Thursday amid reports that security surrounding a planned protest by some Nigerians in the United States may have influenced the alleged change of the President’s itinerary.

Naija News understands that Tinubu was expected to travel to New York between September 22 and 28, 2026, and address world leaders on September 23 during the high-level segment of the UN general assembly.

However, a security source told The Whistler that President Tinubu had cancelled the trip following intelligence reports about a planned demonstration against him in New York.

The source said the planned demonstration was linked to ongoing efforts in the United States to secure the release of records relating to Tinubu’s activities in Chicago in the early 1990s.

The source alleged that opposition elements in Nigeria were working to mobilise Nigerians in the US for the protest.

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has warned President Bola Tinubu to desist from attacking the lobbyist he hired to represent his interests in Washington.

Atiku gave the warning while responding to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Dare had criticised Atiku for engaging the US lobbying firm Von Batten-Montague-York and cautioned against claims that the firm’s managing partner, Karl Von Batten, had access to US President Donald Trump or his administration or could influence ongoing court proceedings.

However, Atiku challenged Tinubu to explain records surrounding a $460,000 forfeiture in the United States instead of attacking the lobbyist he hired to represent his interests in Washington.

His position was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu,

Shaibu said the Presidency was avoiding the substantive issues raised by American judicial records by focusing on the background and activities of Atiku’s lobbyist.

He argued that Atiku’s engagement with the firm was publicly registered with the US Department of Justice and therefore could not be described as a secret attempt to influence Washington.

He challenged Tinubu to explain why his name appeared in historical US federal narcotics and money-laundering records and why a US District Court entered a decree forfeiting $460,000 held in an account in his name.