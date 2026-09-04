Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 4th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 4th September, 2026.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has confirmed that the coup plot against President Bola Tinubu was real.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Musa said those responsible wanted to remove Tinubu and take power.

He also added that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are still investigating the alleged involvement of former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, in the coup plot.

Naija News reports that the Minister assured that once investigations are concluded, more information on those involved and the circumstances would be made public.

Musa said those involved in the coup plot acted for misguided reasons.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the country will not be the same if elected to the office of the president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, explained the major reason many countries deny Nigerians visas.

According to Peter Obi, no rich man will open their door for poor people, stressing that when he is done transforming the country, visa applications will be gotten easily and Nigerians will no longer like to travel outside like the current trend.

He said, “No rich man will open their door for poor people, that’s why many countries are denying Nigerian visas.

“By the time we are done reforming Nigeria, Nigerians won’t like to be travelling outside like now. Even when they apply for a visa, they can easily get it.”

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has accused a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, of doing a lot of terrible things in the state during his tenure.

Naija News reports that among the offences listed against El-Rufai, Musa accused the former Governor of causing division in the state along religious lines.

He also alleged that the former Governor deliberately made plans for killing the people of Southern Kaduna, adding that there is no way they can be happy with him.

According to the Minister, Kaduna State was toxic during the tenure of El-Rufai as Governor.

Musa claimed that if El-Rufai had an unresolved issue with anyone, he would usually send bulldozers to destroy that person’s house.

He added that the incumbent Governor, Uba Sani, has been correcting some of the ills of El-Rufai since coming on board.

The Federal Workers Forum has asked the Federal Government to review the salaries of federal civil servants and raise the national minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦300,000.

Naija News reports that the request was contained in a letter dated September 2, 2026, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The letter was signed by the National Coordinator of the forum, Andrew Emelieze, and its General Secretary, Ogundele Ayodele.

It was sent to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The group also proposed a new salary structure that would place the highest federal civil service salary at ₦1.5 million for Level 17 Step 1 officers.

The forum said the proposed adjustment was needed because the current salaries no longer matched the rising cost of living faced by federal workers across the country.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has signed the Rivers State ₦1.84tn 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly approved it.

Fubara assented to the bill on Thursday at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, describing the appropriation as a “breath of fresh air”.

The budget, titled “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development,” was passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led House earlier on Thursday after lawmakers reviewed some of the provisions in the governor’s original proposal.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the bill was unanimously passed by 26 lawmakers during the Assembly’s resumed sitting in Port Harcourt.

According to the Assembly, the approved spending plan is expected to cover the Fiscal year ending on September 2, 2027.

The Presidency has clarified that the ongoing Freedom of Information Act case involving records relating to President Bola Tinubu before a United States court is a civil records-disclosure dispute and not a criminal case against the President.

Naija News reports that the clarification was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

Onanuga said recent reports and commentaries about the case had created the impression that Tinubu was facing criminal proceedings in the United States.

He stressed that “it is not a criminal case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, nor has the court found him guilty of any criminal wrongdoing.”

According to him, the case is before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and concerns requests for access to records held by various US government agencies.

Onanuga said the case dates back to 2022, when Aaron Greenspan submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to several United States government agencies for records relating to Tinubu.

He described Greenspan as someone known to work with Nigerian opposition figures, including David Hundeyin and Atiku Abubakar.

Nollywood actor Clemson Cornell, popularly called Agbogidi, has recalled an experience he had with veteran actress Liz Benson while working on a movie set.

Naija News reports that the actor said the incident happened during the filming of a scene in which he appeared as a native doctor.

According to him, his appearance and portrayal were so convincing that Liz Benson became uncomfortable and initially believed that a real traditional healer had been brought to the location.

The veteran actor made the revelation while speaking on the WHERE IS THE LIE podcast which aired on YouTube on Wednesday, September 2.

Agbogidi explained that the veteran actress refused to continue with the scene after seeing him in his native doctor character.

He revealed that the thespian became convinced that the production had brought someone who genuinely practised traditional spirituality rather than an actor playing a role.

Kira Taiwo, daughter of late veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has spoken about the emotional toll of losing her father, saying she had hoped he would live long enough to meet her second child.

In a tribute shared on Instagram on Thursday, Kira described her father as “the best” and lamented that she could no longer embrace him.

She wrote, “My daddy. THE BEST. I can’t even get a hug anymore… This is what heartbreak means, mehn.”

Kira, who is expecting her second child, said one of the painful realities of her father’s death was knowing that he would not get the opportunity to meet the baby.

She said she had desperately wished for more time with the veteran actor before his passing.

Turkish football pundit Adnan Aybaba has made a shocking promise after declaring that Victor Osimhen will finish behind Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku in the Turkish Super Lig goal race.

Aybaba vowed to paint his entire body black if the Galatasaray striker manages to score more goals than the two players this season.

Naija News reports that the pundit made the bold statement while speaking on the Turkish sports programme, Telegol.

According to Aybaba, Vlahovic is a better footballer than Osimhen and should finish ahead of the Nigerian striker in the race for goals.

Anthony Joshua is yet to sign the contract for his proposed heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury, according to British promoter Frank Warren, despite Fury having already completed his side of the agreement.

The delay is linked to disagreements over the venue and other contractual details, putting the long-awaited all-British showdown at risk of further postponement.

Joshua’s original contract favoured a UK venue, with Wembley Stadium among the options, but organisers and broadcasters Netflix and Saudi-backed Sela are pushing for the fight to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Warren said the conflicting contracts must be amended before the bout can be finalised, with Joshua’s side now needing to resolve the outstanding issues.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.