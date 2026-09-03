Fubara Signs 2026 Rivers State Budget Into Law

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has signed the Rivers State ₦1.84tn 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, hours after the Rivers State House of Assembly approved it.

Fubara assented to the bill on Thursday at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, describing the appropriation as a “breath of fresh air”.

The budget, titled “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development,” was passed by the Martin Amaewhule-led House earlier on Thursday after lawmakers reviewed some of the provisions in the governor’s original proposal.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the bill was unanimously passed by 26 lawmakers during the Assembly’s resumed sitting in Port Harcourt.

According to the Assembly, the approved spending plan is expected to cover the Fiscal year ending on September 2, 2027.

According to the breakdown presented by the committee, the budget is to be funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of ₦487.6 billion, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) receipts of ₦936.052 billion, an opening and closing balance of ₦48 billion, proposed internal loans of ₦50 billion, and proceeds from the sale of assets amounting to ₦25 billion.

Sectoral allocations under the budget include ₦262 billion for agriculture, ₦625.8 billion for the economic sector, ₦65 billion for law and justice, and ₦435.4 billion for the social sector