Tinubu’s FBI Report Campaign Damaging Nigeria’s Image – Reps Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has criticised the campaign by opposition politicians over the alleged United States government documents concerning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday evening, Agbese described it as an attempt to damage Nigeria’s collective image abroad.

Naija News reports that a Washington-based lobbying firm has been spearheading a campaign to draw the attention of officials in the Donald Trump administration and members of Congress to allegations concerning Tinubu.

Speaking jointly for concerned lawmakers and civil society groups on the matter, the lawmaker said political disagreements should not be pursued at the expense of the reputation and wellbeing of Nigerians living, working and doing business outside the country.

According to him, the circulation of old documents and unproven allegations in foreign political circles could create consequences far beyond the individuals being targeted, particularly for Nigerians whose livelihoods and opportunities depend on how the country is perceived internationally.

The lawmaker said: “This has gone beyond politics. When desperate politicians begin to export their political battles and package Nigeria as a country whose leadership is allegedly built around criminality, they are not hurting President Tinubu alone.

“They are damaging the image of every Nigerian who travels, studies, works, does business or seeks opportunities abroad.”

Agbese said opposition politicians had a right to criticise the administration and challenge its policies.

However, he said it should not turn foreign governments and institutions into instruments for settling domestic political disputes.

He said: “Political competition is legitimate, but there must be a line that every responsible politician must refuse to cross.

“You cannot spend your time telling the world that your own country is being led by criminals simply because you want to defeat the person in power.

“At some point, you must ask what happens to the Nigerian student seeking admission, the entrepreneur looking for an international partner, the professional applying for a job and the millions of Nigerians whose identity is tied to this country.”

Agbese said the Federal Government should not be distracted by what he described as politically motivated attempts to create an international scandal around the President ahead of the 2027 elections.

He urged President Trump and his administration to scrutinise the motives and credibility of individuals presenting themselves as advocates for Nigeria before acting on information supplied through political lobbying.

The lawmaker said: “We call on President Trump and his administration to ignore elements whose new responsibility appears to be blackmailing the Federal Government of Nigeria and, by extension, the Nigerian people who are earnestly earning a living abroad.

“America and Nigeria have a relationship that is far bigger than the ambitions of desperate politicians.

“That relationship should be built around security, trade, investment, development and the mutual interests of both countries, not opposition-sponsored campaigns designed to influence Washington against Nigeria.”

The Benue lawmaker said the allegations being circulated about Tinubu should be subjected to the appropriate legal and evidentiary standards rather than being repeatedly presented as established facts in the international arena.

He also questioned the wisdom of relying on decades-old documents from a civil forfeiture proceeding to define Nigeria’s current political leadership, particularly when the documents were being promoted in the context of an approaching election.

According to Agbese, Nigerians should be concerned about the broader consequences of political campaigns that portray the country negatively before foreign governments.

“We must stop treating Nigeria’s international reputation as collateral damage in our political contests. Whoever wins an election will still inherit the same country, and whoever loses will still remain a Nigerian.

“You cannot destroy the country’s reputation today and expect ordinary Nigerians to escape the consequences tomorrow. The damage will show up in business relationships, immigration decisions, investment opportunities and the treatment of our citizens abroad,” he warned.

Agbese said the House of Representatives would continue to defend Nigeria’s national interest while encouraging political actors to pursue their disagreements within the country’s democratic and judicial institutions.

He urged politicians seeking to challenge Tinubu’s administration to focus on policies, governance and the electoral process rather than what he described as efforts to mobilise foreign actors against Nigeria.