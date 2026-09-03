Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday 3rd September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 3rd September, 2026.

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the alleged inclusion of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the federal government’s budget framework has said it found no evidence linking the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the establishment or activities of the organisation.

The committee said its preliminary findings showed that Gbajabiamila neither approved nor established the purported Council, nor participated in its activities.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, disclosed this on Wednesday while presenting the panel’s preliminary findings at a press briefing on the investigation.

According to the committee, rather than being involved in the activities of the organisation, Gbajabiamila took steps to alert security and investigative agencies after concerns about the purported body were brought to his attention.

The panel said the matter was first brought to the attention of the Chief of Staff following an alert from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) over suspected fraudulent activities and alleged misuse of institutional materials.

It stated that Gbajabiamila responded within one day by communicating with relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The committee added that he also initiated administrative verification through relevant government institutions.

It said further concerns, including those relating to a proposed world investment summit, prompted the Chief of Staff to issue additional communications requesting investigation and appropriate action.

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has criticised London-based Nigerians supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a video shared on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, questioned why UK-based Nigerians are not living in Nigeria if President Tinubu is doing well.

Isaac Fayose also frowned at the medical facilities in Nigeria, adding that Tinubu cannot stay in Nigeria for three months without going abroad to take medication and fresh air.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that it did not submit details of the 10 published Anambra candidates as published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Agada Abuh Theophilus, made the fresh claim in a statement on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that the NDC had first accused INEC of illegally replacing some of its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC specifically alleged that INEC uploaded ten unauthorized names in various constituencies in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The party, in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, said the ten names published as candidates of the party are unknown to them and were not sent to INEC by the party.

It claimed that several names published by INEC as NDC candidates did not emerge from its nomination process.

However, INEC, in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, stated that any claim that the Commission independently uploaded or altered candidate information is unfounded and untrue.

But the NDC has insisted that it did not submit the EC9E forms of the 10 published Anambra candidates to INEC and urged the Commission to explain to the general public how it obtained the EC9E forms for the uploaded candidates.

Theophilus claimed that INEC rejected the candidates submitted by the NDC from its appeal process and queried how the uploaded details got to the Commission’s portal.

The party official alleged that the uploaded candidates were smuggled into the INEC portal.

He challenged INEC to carry out an electronic audit trail to determine how the 10 candidates got on the portal.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has revealed that there are two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors working against him.

According to him, the governors of Imo and Kwara states, Hope Uzodinma and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, have failed to reciprocate the support he gave to them.

Naija News reports that he disclosed this during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Wike accused governor Abdulrazaq of being at the forefront of a campaign against him, stressing that he once confronted the governor over his attitude

He also referenced a strained relationship with Uzodinma, accusing the Imo governor of refusing to support him.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he told Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to present his Certificate of Return to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Adeleke won the Osun State gubernatorial election after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his major contender, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled 444,815 votes.

Adeleke, after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presented it to Tinubu and appreciated him over the outcome of the poll.

Wike, speaking on Wednesday during his media parley with selected journalists in Rivers State, said he was responsible for Adeleke’s decision.

According to Wike, he asked Adeleke to make a press statement thanking President Tinubu after the Osun State governorship election.

Global ride-hailing company, Uber, has announced the shutdown of its operations in Nigeria, bringing an end to a 12-year presence in the country.

Naija News reports that the company said its services would cease in Nigeria from September 2, 2026, following a review of its business operations.

Uber disclosed the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday, describing its departure from the Nigerian market as a difficult one.

The company said, “We are writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026.”

Nigeria became one of the company’s early African markets when the service was introduced in Lagos, connecting passengers with independent drivers through its mobile application.

Reflecting on its years in the country, the company thanked customers who had relied on its platform for transportation.

Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Carter Efe has explained why he stopped making relationship-focused content with his former girlfriend.

Naija News reports that the comedian spoke during a recent episode of Cocktails & Takeaways, where he discussed his past relationship content and the challenges he faced while creating videos with his former partner.

Carter explained that his online content had become closely linked to his relationship, to the point where he found it difficult to create videos whenever his girlfriend was not around.

According to him, he later realized that building his career around another person could affect his growth and personal identity.

He said he began to see the need to separate his own brand from his relationship so that his career would not depend on whether he was with his partner or not.

Everton’s proposed move for Folarin Balogun has collapsed after the striker changed his mind and walked away from the deal following a medical at the club’s Finch Farm training ground.

The Toffees had agreed an initial £40 million deal with Monaco for the 25-year-old United States international, but issues identified during the medical prompted both clubs to renegotiate the agreement.

Everton and Monaco completed a deal sheet before the transfer window closed at 11 p.m., but Balogun later had a change of heart and decided against completing the move to Merseyside.

Balogun had emerged as a late target for Everton after Beto completed a permanent transfer to Serie A club Fiorentina. The Toffees also explored moves for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham, but failed to convince either player to join.

Despite missing out on Balogun, Everton completed the return of Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Falconets of Nigeria head coach Moses Aduku says Nigeria are fully prepared for their opening game against Spain at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria will face Spain in their Group F opener in Sosnowiec, Poland, on Monday, September 7, after completing their final preparations with two warm-up matches.

The Falconets played out a 1-1 draw against Korea Republic on Tuesday afternoon, following their 1-0 win over hosts Poland in Brzeg last Friday.

Aduku said he was satisfied with his players’ performances in both friendlies and confirmed that the team has no injury concerns ahead of the tournament.

Diomansy Kamara, the agent of Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara, has criticised football clubs for treating African players like commodities rather than individuals with a voice in decisions over their careers.

Kamara made the comments earlier today, September 2, after a dramatic transfer deadline day saw Sarr’s proposed move to Liverpool blocked by Crystal Palace, while Camara’s £47 million transfer from AS Monaco to Chelsea also collapsed.

Reacting on his official Instagram handle, the former Senegal international said the situations involving both players should prompt serious questions about how African footballers are treated in the transfer market.

“The cases of Ismaila Sarr and Lamine Camara must all interrogate us,” he wrote.

“We have to get out of this logic where the African player can sometimes give the feeling that he is just a commodity: you buy it, you set its price, you negotiate its future and, too often, your will seems to go to the background.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.