You Can’t Deceive People for Years – Carter Efe Reveals Why He Stopped Creating Relationship Content With Former Partner 

Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Carter Efe has explained why he stopped making relationship-focused content with his former girlfriend.

Naija News reports that the comedian spoke during a recent episode of Cocktails & Takeaways, where he discussed his past relationship content and the challenges he faced while creating videos with his former partner.

Carter explained that his online content had become closely linked to his relationship, to the point where he found it difficult to create videos whenever his girlfriend was not around.

According to him, he later realized that building his career around another person could affect his growth and personal identity.

He said he began to see the need to separate his own brand from his relationship so that his career would not depend on whether he was with his partner or not.

“I’m a smart boy. God gave me brain. I know say this thing go take my life. There was a time I could not do content if I don’t see my woman. If I don’t see my woman, I cannot shoot content. You don’t have to attach me to anyone. Like don’t attach my glory also to someone else. Some people don’t even care, even when you people are quarrelling, they will say they want two of you together in that video. I have to, like, use my own brain and say no.

“Do you know how many times I’ll cry before we shoot? we’ll fight, fight, fight before we start content, before we even shoot, before we face camera. We will now do post then a lot of people will now be saying love, love, love, love. Four thousand comments, five thousand comments.

“I was tired because behind scene is crazy. Your mental health is going. The woman will be saying she does not want this, you will be saying you want this, she will be saying no, this is the right one. Issue. But for real is that what we want to do for years. No, you can’t deceive people for years”, he said.