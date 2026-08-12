Use Your Powers – Carter Efe Begs Kanayo To End Psquare Feud 

Nigerian Streamer and comedian, Carter Efe, has made a playful appeal to veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, to help settle the long-running disagreement between PSquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye.

Naija News reports that Carter made the appeal during a livestream featuring actress Patience Ozokwor and some of his friends.

He placed a phone call to Kanayo while the livestream was ongoing and asked the veteran actor to find a way to bring the estranged brothers back together.

Carter used Kanayo’s well-known image from Nollywood films, where he has often played characters connected with rituals and traditional practices, to create the joke.

He said that the actor could use the kind of powers associated with some of his movie roles to help resolve the dispute between Peter and Paul.

The streamer said: “Kanayo, please use your movie powers and bring Peter and Paul back together. This PSquare matter needs a powerful intervention. Maybe Kanayo can finally settle the fight between the brothers. If anyone can solve this matter in Nollywood style, it is Kanayo.

“Peter and Paul need to put their differences aside and reunite. The matter has reached the point where even Kanayo is being called for help.”