They’ll Regret It In Four Years – Carter Efe Reveals Why He Wasn’t Invited To Peller, Jarvis Wedding 

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe has claimed that pressure from social media users may have played a role in the decision by fellow content creators Peller and Jarvis to get married.

Naija News reports that Carter made the claim during an interview with Madam Joyce.

According to him, the internet can place heavy pressure on couples, especially when followers become deeply involved in their relationships and begin making demands or predictions about what they should do.

Carter also spoke about Peller and Jarvis’ recent marriage, claiming that internet pressure was part of what pushed the pair towards getting married.

The content creator further disclosed that he was not invited to their wedding.

He claimed that Peller and Jarvis viewed him negatively and therefore chose not to have him at the ceremony.

He said: “You go see am very soon, just calm. Na why them no invite me come their marriage, them dey see me as witch, so them no invite me and they’ll regret it in four years time, when they realize that the internet doesn’t really care about them.

“I know how women that love the content space behave. IG comments and engagement control women when they’re in a relationship.

“To be honest, na pressure dey make some people dey go do wetin them suppose no do because of the comments wey them dey see online. The internet is crazy. It’s pressure them to marry. There was a time I could not do content if I don’t see my woman. I can’t shoot content if I don’t see her. Do you know how many times I will cry?

“We go fight, fight before we start content, before we even shoot, before we face camera. I have to use my own brain. I said no. It cannot continue like this. If you don’t understand the internet, internet will put your head, then you will start regretting like four or five years later that these people don’t really care about you.”