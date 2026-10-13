Even President Go Come – Peller Reacts As Peter Obi Joins TikTok Live

Nigerian content creator and streamer, Peller, has expressed excitement after Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi appeared on a TikTok Live session.

Naija News reports that Peller welcomed Obi to the platform and predicted that more prominent Nigerians, including serving presidents, would eventually participate in TikTok Live sessions.

Obi joined The Emir Sirdam Show on TikTok as part of his early digital town hall outreach to engage young voters ahead of the upcoming 2027 general election. .

Peller who was pleased to see the presidential hopeful take part in the online session, welcomed Obi warmly, describing his presence on the platform as a welcome development.

Peller also referred to Obi as a colleague and offered prayers for him while appreciating his decision to engage with users of the social media platform.

The content creator subsequently predicted that TikTok would attract even more influential personalities in the coming days, including political leaders at the highest level.

He said during the TikTok live stream: “Peter Obi, God bless you, sir. We’re so happy to have you on our TikTok o. Peter Obi, our colleague, I love you, sir.”

“Una go shock when everybody go come to TikTok. Even president go come”, he added.