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Even President Go Come – Peller Reacts As Peter Obi Joins TikTok Live

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Peller
Peller

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian content creator, Peller, showed excitement after NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appeared on a TikTok Live session and welcomed him warmly.
  • Peter Obi joined The Emir Sirdam Show on TikTok for an early digital town hall outreach to engage young voters ahead of the 2027 general election.
  • During the livestream, Peller prayed for Obi, called him a colleague, and predicted TikTok Live would soon attract more top figures, including presidents.

Nigerian content creator and streamer, Peller, has expressed excitement after Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi appeared on a TikTok Live session.

Naija News reports that Peller welcomed Obi to the platform and predicted that more prominent Nigerians, including serving presidents, would eventually participate in TikTok Live sessions.

Obi joined The Emir Sirdam Show on TikTok as part of his early digital town hall outreach to engage young voters ahead of the upcoming 2027 general election.  .

Peller who was pleased to see the presidential hopeful take part in the online session, welcomed Obi warmly, describing his presence on the platform as a welcome development.

Peller also referred to Obi as a colleague and offered prayers for him while appreciating his decision to engage with users of the social media platform.

The content creator subsequently predicted that TikTok would attract even more influential personalities in the coming days, including political leaders at the highest level.

He said during the TikTok live stream: “Peter Obi, God bless you, sir. We’re so happy to have you on our TikTok o. Peter Obi, our colleague, I love you, sir.”

“Una go shock when everybody go come to TikTok. Even president go come”, he added.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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