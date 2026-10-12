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‘Tackle Corruption First Before Talking About Subsidies’ – Sam Amadi Tells FG

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Sam Amadi
Sam Amadi

Key Takeaways

  • The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, urged the Federal Government to tackle corruption before discussing fuel subsidy issues.
  • Sam Amadi spoke on Arise Television on Sunday while reacting to Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele’s 30-day petrol discount proposal through NNPCL outlets.
  • Amadi backed NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s plan to first address corruption and inefficiency, then assess whether restoring fuel subsidy is necessary.

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has urged the Federal Government to tackle corruption before discussing subsidy issues.

Naija News reports that Amadi made the remark while reacting to the government’s recent fuel discount proposal.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had said the Federal Government was offering a discount on petrol dispensed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the next 30 days.

The proposal has since generated numerous reactions across the country, with some accusing the Federal Government of using it as a campaign strategy for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Sunday, Amadi supported Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s proposal to tackle corruption and restore the fuel subsidy.

He said, “Tackle corruption first before talking about subsidies. Fiscal buoyancy has not translated into ease for the people.

“President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy, saying it was bad, while Atiku says he will bring it back. The previous subsidy was corrupt.

“Peter Obi’s approach is to first address corruption and inefficiency, then see how that translates and assess the need for subsidies.

“I agree with Obi’s approach of making the sectors work better and ensuring efficient pricing first.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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