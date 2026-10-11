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2027: INEC Lists Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi Among 18 Presidential Candidates

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar
Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, published its final list of 18 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general elections.
  • INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, signed the document listing President Bola Tinubu for APC, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for ADC, and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, for NDC.
  • The list has two female presidential candidates and four women running mates, while candidates’ ages range from 35 to 79 and running mates from 35 to 80.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published its final list of 18 presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general elections.

The document, signed by the commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, names President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flagbearer and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

Also named are Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Other candidates include Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje of the Action Alliance, Abbas-Bin Aliyu of the Action Democratic Party, Yusuf Kabiru of the Action Peoples Party (APP) and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Sunday Adenuga is listed for the Boot Party, while Adebisi Olusoji appears as the Democratic Labour Alliance candidate.

The remaining names include Sunday Okereke of the Labour Party, Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, Peter Agada of the Young Progressive Party and Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu of the Zenith Labour Party.

The list contains two female presidential candidates: Ada Elizabeth Frederick Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement.

Four women are also named as running mates. They are Peace Egobia of the APP, Nafisat Usaku of the DLA, Hajja Konto of the LP and Patience Key of the YPP.

According to the published details, the presidential candidates range in age from 35 to 79, while their running mates range from 35 to 80.

The oldest presidential candidate is listed as 79, with another aged 74.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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