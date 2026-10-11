Pantami Reacts As INEC Omits His Name From Gov List

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, has urged his supporters to remain calm following the omission of his name from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) final list of candidates for the 2027 Gombe State governorship election.

Pantami, who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May, was not included in the list INEC released on Saturday.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, the former minister’s camp described the development as a temporary electoral challenge, saying efforts were underway to address it.

The statement, signed by Prof Suleiman Mohammed Gombe, acknowledged concerns among PDP supporters and members of the Pantamiyya Movement within and outside the state.

According to the statement, Pantami’s legal and liaison teams are engaging relevant PDP organs and INEC to seek compliance with a court order and correct the omission within the time permitted by law.

The camp urged supporters to remain hopeful, saying the published list did not resolve the matter.

“We are aware of the people working behind the scenes to frustrate good and responsible leadership in Gombe State,” the statement said.

Expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved, the camp called on supporters to continue mobilisation and uphold the movement’s commitment to service to humanity.

It also reaffirmed the unity of the PDP and the Pantamiyya Movement, saying both remained committed to their supporters’ political aspirations in Gombe.

“No distraction will derail our course, in sha Allah,” the statement added.