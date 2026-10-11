Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 11th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 11th October, 2026.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has promised to serve only one four-year term if elected president in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) made the pledge on Saturday during a town hall meeting organized by the party in Yola, Adamawa State.

He also promised to run an inclusive government and tackle major challenges facing Nigeria, including insecurity and poverty.

“Our government will not last beyond four years. And it will be an all-inclusive government,” Makinde said at the event.

The Oyo State Governor’s pledge comes as political parties step up preparations for the 2027 general election.

Makinde’s position is similar to that of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, who has also promised to serve a single four-year term if elected.

The one-term pledges have also brought renewed attention to Nigeria’s informal power-sharing arrangement between the North and the South.

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is from the South, is seeking re-election in 2027.

The media office of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council to account for the administration’s record, particularly on the relief Nigerians were promised on the economy, security, and cost of living.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi’s media office spokesperson, Idris Zekeri, in a statement issued on Saturday, responded to a recent remark by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council against the former Governor of Anambra State.

APC presidential campaign council spokesperson, Dele Alake, criticised Peter Obi for claiming he won the 2023 presidential election.

Alake said Peter Obi’s remarks were troubling, arguing that a presidential candidate should substantiate election claims rather than make unsubstantiated assertions.

In response, Zekeri asked the APC to explain what Nigerians have benefited from under President Bola Tinubu’s administration since 2023.

Zekeri urged Alake to focus less on disputing Peter Obi’s claim and more on the Tinubu administration’s performance.

The Governor of Oyo State and 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to judge President Bola Tinubu by his promises, particularly his pledge to address the country’s electricity problems.

Makinde called on voters to consider the state of the power sector when deciding who to support in the 2027 presidential election.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the APM North-East town hall meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, where party leaders, stakeholders and candidates discussed strategies for the 2027 general elections, Naija News reports.

The governor recalled that Tinubu had promised to fix Nigeria’s electricity challenges within four years, arguing that voters should use the outcome of that commitment to assess the President’s performance.

He urged Nigerians to make their decisions based on the government’s performance and the future of the country’s younger generation.

Also speaking at the meeting, the APM’s national leader and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended party members and stakeholders for their support and for welcoming Makinde to the North-East.

Mohammed described the APM as a credible political platform that could help address Nigeria’s challenges.

He urged Nigerians to support the party and its candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, from the final list of governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027, election in Gombe State.

Naija News reports that INEC published the final list of 16 cleared candidates for the election, with Pantami, whose name appeared on the provisional list released on August 29, absent from the updated list.

The final list for Gombe State features Bala Bello Tinka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Babayo Ardo Kumo of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Other candidates INEC cleared include Zubairu Mu’azu Halilu of the Labour Party, Lamela L. Silas of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ibrahim Jalo Abubakar of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Adamu Mohammed Ma’aji of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared the ally of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Kingsley Chinda for the 2027 governorship election in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Chinda, the former minority leader of the House of Representatives, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before his emergence as All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

Chinda’s emergence generated interest among political elites as news of his defection to the APC did not make headlines.

Attention shifted to Chinda and some other notable political figures after the Supreme Court restored Sections 77(5), (6), (7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, barring parties from fielding candidates whose names were not in the membership register submitted to INEC within the stipulated time.

However, in the 19-man list the electoral commission released on Saturday, Chinda’s name was number 5.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will inaugurate its presidential campaign council for the 2027 general election on October 20.

Naija News reports that NDC’s national chairman, Cleopas Zuwoghe, made this known on Saturday at a press conference in Abuja.

Zuwoghe said that although the party had prepared the council’s organogram, it is consulting its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to finalise the appointments and avoid appointing officials whose loyalties could undermine its campaign.

The chairman said the party had proposed a national executive committee (NEC) meeting for October 20, during which it would inaugurate the campaign council and issue certificates of return to its candidates.

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has dismissed suggestions of relocating abroad, describing Nigeria as home and the place that shaped her life.

Naija News reports that Shaffy Bello, during a panel discussion at “20+ Years in the Media: Real Talk with Kike @7,” said, “America trained me, but Nigeria made me.”

Responding to a question about what could give young people hope as they build careers in Nigeria, Bello said she still sees opportunities in the country despite its difficulties.

He stated, “I pray I never get the opportunity, as they call it, to go back. Yes, you’ll say because I’ve done it before. I’ve been there before. Yes, I agree with that. But because of the opportunities that I’ve seen in this country, and I am still seeing, I don’t ever want to go back. This is home, this is where it is.”

The thespian acknowledged the frustrations many Nigerians face, including challenges with electricity, education, and healthcare, but urged young people to invest in themselves and use the opportunities around them.

Shaffy Bello also advised young people to stay authentic and committed to their craft, stressing that those qualities have sustained her career.

She said, “Look within yourself, what do you have to offer? What is in your hands? Whatever it is that is in your hands to offer, study, learn and prove yourself worthy of it.

“For me to be here for so many years, first of all, I have to be authentic to who I am. If you lie, you keep having to remember the lies, if you tell the truth, it’s easy.”

Bello added that faith had also been central to her life, urging young people to “hold God tight” as they pursued their ambitions.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about her health challenges on her 25th birthday.

According to the actress, what appeared to be a minor health challenge has now confined her to a wheelchair.

Naija News reports that the actress made the disclosure on Saturday in a birthday video shared on her Instagram page.

She said the illness has kept her away from social media for an extended period.

According to the actress, her condition took a turn for the worse after the last public gathering she hosted, a Children’s Day carnival.

She said the period had been marked by repeated medical tests, adding that the severity of the pain had sometimes left her unable to walk.

Describing her experience, Daniels said the pain had become excruciating, with her ability to walk varying from one time to another.

The actress added that she had cried over her condition and continued to pray for divine healing.

Cristiano Ronaldo could face further disciplinary action from Portugal after the country’s football federation provisionally suspended him while investigating his departure from the national team’s training camp in September.

Naija News reports that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the decision in a statement issued by its Disciplinary Council, according to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

“Foi determinada a suspensão preventiva não automática do jogador” (a non-automatic provisional suspension of the player was imposed),” the federation’s statement said, as quoted by RTP.

The council said it opened disciplinary proceedings against the Al-Nassr forward on October 9 over the possible disciplinary implications of information reported to it two days earlier.

The case was referred to the FPF’s Disciplinary Investigation Commission on Saturday and classified as urgent.

The federation, however, said details of the proceedings would remain confidential until the investigation was completed.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30 following a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

The incident raised questions about the relationship between the Portugal captain and the coach, and the forward later acknowledged that leaving the camp was wrong.

In a report published on October 6, beIN SPORTS said Ronaldo had apologized to his teammates and indicated that he was ready to accept any punishment imposed on him.

Despite the controversy, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly ruled out retiring from international football and expressed his willingness to return to the national team after serving any suspension.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has praised the midfield partnership between Moisés Caicedo and Jordan Henderson after the Blues returned from the international break with a convincing 5-1 victory over Bournemouth in the English Premier League (EPL) match on Saturday.

Alonso said the duo brought stability, balance and a better understanding of the game to Chelsea’s midfield, an area that had raised concerns before the match.

Henderson and Morgan Rogers scored twice each, while João Pedro also got on the scoresheet as Chelsea secured an emphatic win.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Alonso was asked about how well Caicedo and Henderson worked together in midfield.

The Spanish manager explained that the two players had different qualities and positioning but complemented each other on the pitch.

Alonso stressed that building a strong midfield remained important to Chelsea’s progress, adding that Caicedo and Henderson had an important role to play in that process.

The Chelsea manager also mentioned Romeo Lavia, Reece James and Valentin Barco as players who could contribute to the team’s midfield options.

He said Lavia had played useful minutes, while James had also featured in midfield on some occasions.

Alonso noted that Chelsea would continue working on the area as he looks to build a more balanced and reliable midfield unit.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.