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EPL: Alonso Reacts As Chelsea Thrash Bournemouth 5-1

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Jordern Henderson and Xabi Alonso
Jordern Henderson and Xabi Alonso

Key Takeaways

  • Chelsea manager, Xabi Alonso, praised Moisés Caicedo and Jordan Henderson after Chelsea thrashed Bournemouth five-one in an EPL match on Saturday.
  • Alonso said Caicedo and Henderson’s different qualities and positioning helped Chelsea’s midfield with stability, balance and game understanding, an area that worried fans before kickoff.
  • Henderson and Morgan Rogers scored two goals each and João Pedro added one, as Alonso said strengthening midfield remains key and named Romeo Lavia, Reece James and Valentin Barco as options.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has praised the midfield partnership between Moisés Caicedo and Jordan Henderson after the Blues returned from the international break with a convincing 5-1 victory over Bournemouth in the English Premier League (EPL) match on Saturday.

Alonso said the duo brought stability, balance and a better understanding of the game to Chelsea’s midfield, an area that had raised concerns before the match.

Henderson and Morgan Rogers scored twice each, while João Pedro also got on the scoresheet as Chelsea secured an emphatic win.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Alonso was asked about how well Caicedo and Henderson worked together in midfield.

The Spanish manager explained that the two players had different qualities and positioning but complemented each other on the pitch.

He said, “Both, in terms of qualities, are different, and in terms of positioning as well. I think that they help each other well and they give presence, they give stability.

“You know that they are going to be the ones that are going to be helping the rest, not just for their qualities because they understand the game.

“They can play in shorter spaces, but as well defensively, they give good balance.”

Alonso stressed that building a strong midfield remained important to Chelsea’s progress, adding that Caicedo and Henderson had an important role to play in that process.

“For me, it’s fundamental that we get that area strong and for sure with Moisés, Hendo played today, it was his second game,” he added.

The Chelsea manager also mentioned Romeo Lavia, Reece James and Valentin Barco as players who could contribute to the team’s midfield options.

He said Lavia had played useful minutes, while James had also featured in midfield on some occasions.

Alonso noted that Chelsea would continue working on the area as he looks to build a more balanced and reliable midfield unit.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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