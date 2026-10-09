Man City Financial Case: ‘I Could Be 80’ Before Final Verdict – Mourinho Jokes

José Mourinho has joked that he could be 80 years old before Manchester City’s financial case finally reaches a conclusion.

Highlighting the lengthy legal battle surrounding the Premier League club during an interview with Corriere dello Sport on Thursday, the Real Madrid manager said he preferred to laugh about the process rather than take it too seriously.

Naija News reports that an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules. The findings covered the period between 2009 and 2018.

City have since lodged an appeal against the findings, meaning the dispute is still ongoing.

Commenting on the lengthy process, Mourinho said the ruling could be followed by further appeals before a final decision is reached.

“I’d rather have a bit of a laugh about it. Being in my 60s, I’ll have to be lucky enough still to be here when the final verdict arrives. Now a ruling will come, then an appeal… I’ll be 80!” he said.

The Portuguese manager also spoke about former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who currently manages the Brazil national team.

Mourinho jokingly complained about the number of pictures of Ancelotti displayed around Real Madrid’s facilities.

“I told Carlo Ancelotti that I’m sick of him!” Mourinho said.

“Every day walking through the hallway at Real Madrid, there is photos of Carlo here, photos of Carlo there. I am fed up, come on!”

Despite the playful complaint, Mourinho spoke highly of Ancelotti, describing him as a gentleman and a great person.

He also revealed that Ancelotti recently asked for permission to visit Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground to check on Brazilian players, including Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Endrick.

Recalling their conversation, Mourinho said he was surprised by the request but welcomed the opportunity to interact with his former colleague.

“I said: Carlo, are you crazy? But this is Carlo Ancelotti. A gentleman, a great guy,” he said.

Mourinho also addressed his long-running disagreements with referees, insisting that he did not believe he was responsible for the repeated controversies.

The manager instead pointed to bad luck and the circumstances surrounding his appointments at certain clubs.

“To be fair, I don’t believe I am the problem,” he said. “I think the problem is bad luck… and arriving at certain times to certain clubs.”