 Skip to content
Sports

Guardiola Set For Man City Return After Leaving Club

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City former manager, Pep Guardiola

Key Takeaways

  • Former Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is set to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time as City host PSG on October 14.
  • BBC Sport reported Guardiola will watch from the stands, his first Etihad visit since ending a ten-year spell last season with six league titles.
  • Guardiola’s visit comes as City appeal an independent commission’s verdict finding them guilty of most of 115 Premier League financial charges from 2009-ten to 2017-18.

Pep Guardiola is set to make his first return to the Etihad Stadium since leaving Manchester City as the club prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League.

The former City manager is expected to be in the stands when the Premier League champions host PSG on Wednesday, October 14, according to BBC Sport.

Naija News reports that it will be Guardiola’s first visit to the stadium since ending his 10-year spell with Manchester City at the end of last season.

His return comes at a time when the club is still dealing with the outcome of its long-running case over 115 Premier League financial charges.

An independent commission found City guilty of most of the charges relating to alleged breaches of financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

The club has appealed the findings and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Guardiola has also remained supportive of City’s ownership and leadership despite the commission’s verdict.

Earlier this month, the Spanish coach said he would “always” stand behind the club and expressed confidence that City would overcome the situation.

Guardiola left Manchester City after a highly successful decade in charge, during which he won six Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns.

He also guided the club to its first Champions League title, three FA Cups and five League Cups.

Before his departure, Guardiola had also addressed the possibility of City being relegated if the club was found guilty of the charges.

In November 2024, he said he would remain at the club even if relegation became the outcome of the case.

City will first travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday before returning home to host reigning European champions PSG three days later, Naija News reports.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.