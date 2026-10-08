Guardiola Set For Man City Return After Leaving Club

Pep Guardiola is set to make his first return to the Etihad Stadium since leaving Manchester City as the club prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League.

The former City manager is expected to be in the stands when the Premier League champions host PSG on Wednesday, October 14, according to BBC Sport.

Naija News reports that it will be Guardiola’s first visit to the stadium since ending his 10-year spell with Manchester City at the end of last season.

His return comes at a time when the club is still dealing with the outcome of its long-running case over 115 Premier League financial charges.

An independent commission found City guilty of most of the charges relating to alleged breaches of financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

The club has appealed the findings and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Guardiola has also remained supportive of City’s ownership and leadership despite the commission’s verdict.

Earlier this month, the Spanish coach said he would “always” stand behind the club and expressed confidence that City would overcome the situation.

Guardiola left Manchester City after a highly successful decade in charge, during which he won six Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns.

He also guided the club to its first Champions League title, three FA Cups and five League Cups.

Before his departure, Guardiola had also addressed the possibility of City being relegated if the club was found guilty of the charges.

In November 2024, he said he would remain at the club even if relegation became the outcome of the case.

City will first travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday before returning home to host reigning European champions PSG three days later, Naija News reports.